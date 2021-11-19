Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani to apply for bail again: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was booked by the NCB in the month of May, this year. Now, media reports claim that Pithani is once again trying to apply for bail in the alleged drug case. For those unaware, Siddharth Pithani has previously applied for bail several times but it has always gotten rejected by the honourable court.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Pithani’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed stated that they will be filing for bail once again after the charge sheet of his client is filed. He said, “We will be applying for bail after the charge sheet is filed and it could be this week.” Speaking of the case, it is reported that Pithani’s name cropped up in an alleged drug case while the NCB was probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

During their investigation, Siddharth was booked by the drug controlling agency in Hyderabad under Sections 28, 29 and 27 A for an alleged conspiracy and was later brought to Mumbai for further investigation. Previously in the month of August, a special court had rejected the Pithani’s bail plea. While rejecting the bail, the court had said, “At this stage, it is difficult to come to any particular conclusion whether the applicant/accused (Pithani) is involved in the chain of activities of drug dealers.”

“But, considering the gravity of the matter and seriousness of the offences which reflect from the papers of investigation, which was produced before the court by the investigating officer and the independent evidence in the form of statements recorded under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code..I am of the opinion that the applicant is not entitled to be released on bail at this stage,” the Court added.

