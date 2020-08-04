  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant Ankit Acharya claims late actor changed after Europe trip with Rhea

Almost after 50 days of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his former assistant Ankit Acharya has made shocking revelations in the case and spoke about how the actor had changed after his Europe trip with Rhea Chakraborty last year.
Sushant Singh Rajput's former assistant Ankit Acharya claims late actor changed after Europe trip with Rhea
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has opened a can of worms and each day is coming with a new twist. After his cook claiming the late actor grew war for his Europe trip with Rhea Chakraborty last, now Sushant’s former assistant Ankit Acharya has made shocking revelations in the case and has alleged that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had changed a lot post his trip with Rhea. In fact, in his conversation with Times Now, he also alleged that Sushant, who always had a smile on his face, developed dark circles and looked frail after the trip.

“He was not the same Sushant Singh Rajput who always had a smile on his face,” he said. To note, Ankit had worked with Sushant for three years before he was, apparently, sacked by Rhea last year. He also used to manage Sushant’s account and claimed that the late actor had Rs 30 crore in his account in January 2019. Ankit also alleged that Rhea splurged Sushant’s money on parties and shopping.

Furthermore, Acharya also claimed that he is surprised to know about Sushant’s room being locked on the fateful day. He recalled how he used to wake up the Raabta star and claimed that Sushant never locked his room. Ankit also stated that Sushant’s office boys told him that Rhea has been taking care of all the things and also performed some pooja rituals which were different from the normal ones and had now idols of any God.

"I also heard that from medicines to food, everything was given by Rhea to Sushant Sir. No servant was allowed to serve the actor," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father KK Singh has also filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna and accused her of abetment of suicide and exploiting the late actor financially along with other allegations.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rhea medicated Sushant; alienated him from his family, threatened him: Lawyer makes SHOCKING claims

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Cannot even imagine what Sushant might have gone through in his last days. Such a gem he was, he trusted this bi**h blindly. Can't blame him. He was such a pure hearted person that he thought people around him are also like him. This Rhea should suffer like hell for what she did. Sushant, really miss you and love you very very much. You will never be forgotten. Pv pls post.

