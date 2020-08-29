Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant claims late actor would have been alive if he wasn’t forced into drugs

With the drug angle coming into the light, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case seems to be getting murkier by the day. And while CBI continues to investigate the matter, the late actor’s former assistant has opened up on the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken an altogether different turn after a host of WhatsApp chats have gone viral on social media indicating Rhea Chakraborty talking about drugs with Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani and others. The actress has been accused in the matter and the drug angle has raised several eyebrows. While CBI’s special investigating team has been probing this new angle, the late actor’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed has reportedly claimed that Sushant was forced into drugs and if he wasn't then he may have been alive.

In a conversation with Times Now, Sabir has stated that while several conversations have been doing the rounds about the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor consuming drugs, he believes that if Sushant’s wasn’t forced into drugs, he might have been alive. “He was very fond of Bollywood and was doing a lot of good work too. He would have better,” Sabir added. He also emphasised that during his work tenure with Sushant, he never saw the late actor consuming drugs or even talking about it.

Sabir further revealed that Sushant’s former staff also told him that Rhea isn’t hiring the late actor’s former staff. However, he did mention that he wasn’t in touch with Sushant or Rhea.

Meanwhile, CBI is grilling Rhea in another round of interrogation and will be asking her questions about the drugs angle. She will be quizzed if Sushant was taking any kind of drugs, did she force him into drugs, was she also consuming drugs, etc.

