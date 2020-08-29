  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant claims late actor would have been alive if he wasn’t forced into drugs

With the drug angle coming into the light, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case seems to be getting murkier by the day. And while CBI continues to investigate the matter, the late actor’s former assistant has opened up on the same.
9848 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant claims late actor would have been alive if he wasn’t forced into drugsSushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant claims late actor would have been alive if he wasn’t forced into drugs
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken an altogether different turn after a host of WhatsApp chats have gone viral on social media indicating Rhea Chakraborty talking about drugs with Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani and others. The actress has been accused in the matter and the drug angle has raised several eyebrows. While CBI’s special investigating team has been probing this new angle, the late actor’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed has reportedly claimed that Sushant was forced into drugs and if he wasn't then he may have been alive.

In a conversation with Times Now, Sabir has stated that while several conversations have been doing the rounds about the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor consuming drugs, he believes that if Sushant’s wasn’t forced into drugs, he might have been alive. “He was very fond of Bollywood and was doing a lot of good work too. He would have better,” Sabir added. He also emphasised that during his work tenure with Sushant, he never saw the late actor consuming drugs or even talking about it.

Sabir further revealed that Sushant’s former staff also told him that Rhea isn’t hiring the late actor’s former staff. However, he did mention that he wasn’t in touch with Sushant or Rhea.

Meanwhile, CBI is grilling Rhea in another round of interrogation and will be asking her questions about the drugs angle. She will be quizzed if Sushant was taking any kind of drugs, did she force him into drugs, was she also consuming drugs, etc.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS ‘drug chats’ were all typed by her: Reports

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement