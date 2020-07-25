  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former co star Ranvir Shorey: Things Kangana Ranaut said can’t be swept under carpet

Sushant Singh Rajput had worked with Ranvir Shorey in Sonchiriya. Recently, Ranvir got into a heated war of words on Twitter with Anurag Kashyap where Kangana Ranaut was also brought up. Now, in an interview, Ranvir has cleared his position on the argument with Anurag.
Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the debate of nepotism and its effects on actors has been rekindled. Kangana Ranaut, who has been speaking on the issue of nepotism in Bollywood for a while, also stood up for the late actor and called out big names from Bollywood. While several Bollywood celebs had their opinions on what Kangana has been saying post Sushant’s demise, recently, Anurag Kashyap and Ranvir Shorey got involved in a war of words on Twitter over it. Many fans believed that Anurag’s tweets may have been in opposition to what Kangana had been saying. 

Others were of the opinion that Ranvir’s tweets may have been in agreement with Kangana. Now, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Ranvir has cleared his stance in his exchanged tweets with Anurag Kashyap. Talking about it, Shorey said that he does not know what Anurag’s stance is in the matter but he spoke about his own. He said that things that Kangana has been speaking about, they need to be addressed and cannot be swept under the rug. 

Ranvir even clarified that he and Anurag patched things up soon after their heated exchange on Twitter. Sushant’s former Sonchiriya co-star said, “I can only tell you my position, and my position is that we need to address the things she's talking about. It doesn't matter why she's saying it and all that...I think, let's focus on what she's saying. So, the things she's saying, we need to address those things. It can't be swept under the carpet.” On the work front, Ranvir will be seen in Lootcase with Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao. 

Post Sushant’s demise Kangana had released a video wherein she lashed out at Bollywood and even called out award shows for not acknowledging Sushant’s films like Chhichhore. She has also been seeking justice for the late actor and even joined the candlelight protest for Sushant. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are investigating Sushant’s case and so far several big names including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma and more have been questioned in the matter. 

