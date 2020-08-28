Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani says ‘I have given all the names’ post CBI grilling

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani was questioned by the CBI and revealed that he had “given all the names” when he was asked about the inquiry.

New revelations are unfolding each day in the ongoing case of justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has just been revealed that Siddharth Pithani, a former flatmate of the late actor was questioned by the CBI for 14 hours today. Republic TV reports that Pithani, whose suspicious role and contradicting statements has come under the scanner of CBI especially post Rhea’s explosive interview yesterday, told the media house that he has “given all the relevant names” to the CBI.

While Pithani did not answer questions about CBD and drug links to Rhea, he asserted that he had cooperated and answered all of CBI’s questions “correctly.” When asked about the CBI questions, Siddharth Pithani said: "I have given the names of who all were present and whatever the CBI asked me. I have answered their questions correctly. I am not answerable to anyone else. Let me go, the CBI has called me tomorrow again. I will answer to them."

In a first major confession on Wednesday, multiple sources reported that Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda had confessed to the CBI that eight hard-disks worth of data were cleaned out by the mystery group within the 24-hour-period that Disha Salian died and Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik along with Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani & cook Neeraj will be questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guest house. On Thursday, Showik Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty was also summoned by the CBI this morning.

