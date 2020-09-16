Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Ankit Acharya on illegal drugs angle in case: SSR was never into drugs

As NCB continues to investigate the illegal drugs angle on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, it is reported that his former manager Ankit Acharya has claimed that the late actor was not into taking drugs.

The illegal drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been making the heads turn for quite some time now. While the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the case, it has arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others so far. In fact, these people have been sent in judicial custody and the agency continues to grill them. Interestingly, each day is coming up with a new revelation in the case which has been giving a new direction to the probe.

While NCB continues to investigate Sushant’s connection with drugs, his former manager Ankit Acharya has rubbished the reports of the late actor taking drugs. He also claimed that SSR was well aware of how the consumption of drugs could affect his dreams. According to Times Now, Ankit has also debunked the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s suicide theory and is confident of a foul play in the case. “I've been saying since day one that it was not a suicide, but a murder. Sushant was never into drugs, he was aware that drugs will not allow him to follow his dreams,” Ankit was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Rhea, who has been grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau as of now, has made some shocking claims in the case. The Jalebi actress has, reportedly, dropped names of 25 A-lister Bollywood celebrities. Besides, she has also named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and alleged that they have consumed drugs with her and Sushant.

