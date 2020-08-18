Sushant Singh Rajput’s former staff claims Rhea took care of finances; Says Shruti Modi told me I was fired

Sushant Singh Rajput’’s case is under investigation currently. Recently, Sushant’s former staff member Rajat Mewati spoke to a news channel and claimed that things changed in Sushant’s house after Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and Shruti Modi came in.

Things have been changing by the minute in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case over the past few weeks. After Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others, the investigation is going on. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Sushant’s former staff member Rajat Mewati for the probe. Rajat used to take care of Sushant’s finances when he was an employee in his team. In a recent chat with a news channel, Rajat made some sensational allegations against Rhea.

In a chat with Times Now, Rajat alleged that things in Sushant’s house changed after Rhea came in. He even said that when Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi and Rhea came in, things apparently changed and the staff had to communicate with Sushant only through them. He further alleged that it was Shruti Modi who called him and told him that he was fired from his job. Rajat said that when Shruti called him to inform him in January 2019 that it is time for him to ‘pack up,’ he told her that he wants to speak to Sushant since he has been a senior employee since 2018.

Further, Rajat alleged that Shruti told him that he does not speak to Sushant and that he only told her to inform him about him being laid off. He told the channel that he was not told the reason behind letting him go. Rajat said that before Rhea came in, the staff used to be treated by Sushant as his family. However, he claimed that when team Rhea including Shruti and Siddharth Pithani came in, things changed and that he was also asked to take care of lesser things financially. Rajat told Times Now, “Shruti Modi called me & told me I was fired. I didn't know that Sushant was in depression..” He further alleged that Rhea and her team fired most of the old staff. He even claimed that he was unaware that Sushant was in alleged ‘depression.’

Meanwhile, the probe in Sushant’s case is going on and the ED has questioned Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi, Rhea, Showik, their father and Meetu Singh. Even Rajat Mewati has been quizzed about Sushant’s finances by the ED. Meanwhile, fans, friends, family of Sushant have been waiting to know the Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s transfer plea that was heard last week. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

