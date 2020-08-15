Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar reveals he has been getting a lot of death threats; Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar in an interview opened up about the death threats he has been receiving. He also alleges a few people went to the late actor’s house on June 13th.

With each passing day, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is missed more dearly by his family, friends, fans, and followers. Fans have not been able to come to terms with his tragic demise and that the fact that he is no more. On June 14th, 2020, the actor was passed away in his Mumbai apartment. His family, friends and fans are asking for a CBI probe into the case. But Supreme court is yet to reveal their decision. Meanwhile, the late actor's family and friends have begun the #CBIforSSR movement hoping that the court will bring justice for his death. Most recently, his friend and choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar opened up about his thoughts regarding Sushant’s death.

Many of the actor's friends have come forward and opened up about his jovial nature that is just the opposite of the reports of his depression. Ganesh Hiwarkar in an interview with Republic TV shared that Sushant could not have been depressed for even a second. He questioned the ones who claimed that the late actor was depressed affirming they wouldn’t have even met him. Apart from that he also went to add that a friend of Sandip Ssingh had told him a few people went to the actor’s house on June 13. Ganesh added that he is ready to go to the CBI. Sandip on the other hand said that he wasn’t in touch with the actor for over a year.

Sushant’s former house help who stayed with the late actor for around three years revealed his anger and questioned why the CCTV cameras weren’t working that particular night. He also added that he never believed in Tantra-Mantra, but was a staunch believer of Karma and Lord Shiva.

Credits :Republic TV

