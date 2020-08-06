Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend REVEALS Rhea Chakraborty used to exit his house whenever his family visited him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Smita Parikh, who shared a great rapport with the late actor got talking about Rhea Chakraborty as she said that during August 2019, she began to lose touch with Sushant. Yes, in an interview, Smita Parikh goes on to reveal that she is friends with Sushant since 2017, and later, became friends with Sushant's sister and brother-in-law too. Moving on, Smita reveals that last, she interacted with Sushant on Diwali 2019 when they exchanged greetings, and after that, there has been no response from his side.

“I wished him on his birthday through Rhea Chakraborty's phone too when I texted my best wishes to him but got no reply- neither from him nor her. I think he had changed his number by then and I don't think it was conveyed to him," said Smita. When Smita was asked as to where she met Rhea, Smita had said that she met Rhea at Sushant’s house when they were doing some poetry exchange and dinner at his place. “Rhea was present there with his manager Shruti. I was informed there that this girl (Shruti) would manage his work hereafter and she had been brought by Rhea," shared Smita. Moving on, Smita reveals that Sushant’s family called her up post his demise, and discussed if she could see foul play, and Smita went on to say that there is so much overwriting on Sushant's autopsy report and when she asked Meetu (Sushant's sister) whether she saw Sushant hanging from the ceiling, she categorically said no as Meetu said that Sushant was already lying on the bed when Meetu entered the room.

Also, Smita goes on to say that Rhea Chakraborty would leave the house whenever Sushant’s family arrived in the house. “This was told to me by Rhea, she said nahin toh jhagde ho jaate the,” shared Smita. But later, Sushant's family had accepted that Sushant likes Rhea and wants to marry her. In the latest, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated in the Supreme Court that the Centre has accepted the request by the Nitish Kumar government recommending a CBI inquiry.

Times of India

