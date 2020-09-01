Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip recalls good old days with him as he shares a throwback photo

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left everyone in a state of shock. On Tuesday, his close friend Samuel Haokip took to social media to drop an old happy photo of Sushant and remembered him.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and tragic death left the world shocked. The Chhichhore actor passed away over two months ago and his fans continue to pay tributes to him on social media. Not just this, his family, sisters, friends and close ones keep remembering the good old days with the late actor with old photos. Speaking of this, Sushant’s close friend Samuel Haokip took to social media to share an unseen throwback photo of the late actor and recalled the good old days with him.

Taking to social media, Sushant’s friend shared an old photo with the Chhichhore actor in which he is seen surrounded by elderly women as they bless him. Sushant is seen clad in a black tee and as he flashed his widest smile while meeting the elderly women, the photo was captured. The photo of Sushant had a hashtag over it of ‘Happiness.’ Sushant’s friend shared the throwback photo of the late actor and remembered him from the days when he used to meet his fans.

Along with Sushant’s photo, Samuel wrote, “The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it's indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it's indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it's indifference.- Elie Wiesel.”

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Sushant’s friend Samuel had taken to social media to reveal that the late actor was in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan and that they had broken up after Sonchiriya released. Post that, recently, Sushant’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed also alleged that Sara and Sushant were with each other and they took a chartered flight to Thailand as the actress did not want anyone to know about their relationship. Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is currently being investigated by the CBI and Rhea Chakraborty and others accused have been questioned several times. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

