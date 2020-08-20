Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip says he felt Sara Ali Khan and the late actor shared a better bond

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Hoakip shared he felt that Sara Ali Khan and the late actor shared a slightly better bond and their energy was pure.

Shushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Samuel Haokip recently took to his social media account and shared an intense post where he opened up about the late actor’s relationship with Sara Ali Khan. The late actor and Sara Ali Khan acted together in Kedarnath, and in his Instagram post, Samuel shared that they were totally in love and elaborated on their romance calling them inseparable. He also added that they had massive respect for each other affirming that it is something rare nowadays.

Recently, Samuel took to his Instagram page and uploaded a post, where he opened up and revealed, “During Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love… they were inseparable… so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.” After his social media post, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, Samuel spoke more about the late actor and Sara’s relationship and much more.

Here is Samuel's post:

Throwing some light on his recent post he shared that there might have been several factors involved back then which is why Sushant and Sara didn’t want to talk about it. “You know how a regular relationship is like. Maybe back then there were several factors involved that they didn't want to talk about. Going into the details of it, it may turn this from general to a very private thing. So that's why my post didn't touch any personal or private detail but at the same time, I wanted closure. Sara was also a friend as we all used to hang around together and now I cannot just accuse her of something of which even am not sure about as no one has given me in writing that I broke up with you because I was pressurised with someone,” Samuel said.

Apart from that, Samuel also added that he always felt that the late actor shared a better bond with Sara than Rhea Chakraborty and shared that their energy was pure. “During my time, Sara and Sushant had broken up and then Rhea had come in his life. So I always felt that he shared a slightly better bond with Sara. As I mentioned in my post, they used to respect each other. They used to share poetry with each other and seeing them together felt like watching a movie. Even when both of them were trying to have fun together or flirt with each other, they were very respectful to one another as they knew that there were people around them. The things that they said, always used to make her smile. Their energy was really pure.”

The late actor passed away by suicide in his Mumbai home in June, and recently the Supreme Court ordered the case to be handed over to the CBI, and that the FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna was correct.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip were snapped at the airport in Jan 2019

Credits :Instagram ETimes

Share your comment ×