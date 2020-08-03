Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel reveals staff told him about medications; says ‘he balanced his spending’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Samuel Haokip recently spoke about the late actor in an interview. He revealed that he could not have believed that the actor was low and further spoke about how Sushant’s staff told him about his medications.

(Trigger Warning) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is currently under investigation by the Bihar and Mumbai Police. The actor passed away in June and several theories about him being in alleged depression are floating around. Now, commenting on the same, Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip spoke to a news channel and said that he could not believe that a ‘cheerful’ guy like him could end his life. Further, in the interview, Sushant’s friend shared details about what he knew about Sushant’s spending habits and more.

In a chat with Times Now, Samuel said that Sushant was a cheerful guy and full of life. Further, he said that he was very lively and lived in the present. He said that he wasn't aware of what really happened but he said that his staff told him about certain medications that he was taking. He said that he left in July 2019 and that he did not have any conversation with the late actor about medications. He revealed that after Sushant’s death, the bodyguard revealed to him that he used to go to buy certain medications for him.

Further, talking about bank transactions and financial spending, Sushant’s friend revealed that the late actor liked to take care of his team’s expenditure when they were with him. “He was very balanced when it comes to financial decision making. He was not completely conservative at the time time, he wasn't really lavish. It was a very well balanced thing. I wouldn’t go very far to say that it was lavish," said Samuel. Further, he said that Sushant’s team would take care of the expenses of any guest or girlfriend would come over. He further said that when he was travelling with a team or with Rhea Chakraborty, he wouldn't ask for splitting the expense and take care of it on his own.

Sushant’s friend further shared that it was hard for him to believe about Sushant ending his life and that when he heard about it, he tried to do his own research to know what happened to him. Meanwhile, Bihar Police is currently investigating the case after FIR was registered by the late actor’s father against Rhea and 5 others. Mumbai Police also has been probing the case and so far, has recorded statements of over 38 people in the matter including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. Sushant passed away on June 14.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

