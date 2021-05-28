Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani gets arrested by NCB ahead of actor’s 1st death anniversary

Siddharth Pithani, who was Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate and friend, has been arrested in the drugs case linked to the actor’s demise.

It is just a couple of weeks left for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary and it is undoubtedly one of the most difficult moments not just for the late actor’s family but for his entire fan following. And while they continue to miss the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s presence while hoping to get justice for him, his death case is once again back in the headlines and this time because of the late actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani. According to media reports, Siddharth has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case today nearly a year after Sushant’s demise.

It is reported that Siddharth’s name was highlighted in the drugs case while the NCB was investigating the matter post Sushant’s unfortunate demise on June 14, 2020. And as the probe continued, Siddharth was arrested by the agency in Hyderabad under Sections 28, 29 and 27 A for an alleged conspiracy and was later brought to Mumbai for further investigation. To recall, Pithani, who had shared the flat with SSR, was among the first ones to find him dead in the apartment on June 14 following which he was grilled multiple times by the Mumbai Police regarding the case.

Speaking about the drugs case, several theories and conspiracies have come to light ever since the NCB has begun investigating the matter. In fact, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were also charged in the case which went on to form an important part of Sushant’s death case investigation.

