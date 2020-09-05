Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh gives statement to CBI; Says Shall expose all who tortured Sushant

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend was summoned by the CBI and she was papped leaving the DRDO guesthouse

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Meetu Singh was summoned for the first time at the CBI guesthouse for questioning over the late actor’s death and later, Sushant’s friend, Smita Parikh, too was summoned by the CBI. Yes, as per a report in Republic, the CBI team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case called late actor's family friend Smita Parikh to record her statement and later, she was papped leaving the DRDO gueshouse.

Soon after reaching the DRDO guesthouse, Smita took to Twitter to issue a statement as she said that she will expose everyone who 'tortured and killed' Sushant. Adding, Smita Parikh also said that she has faith in the judiciary and will be the voice of the extended family of Sushant who wants justice for the actor. Talking to Twitter, Smita promised SSR’s fans, who were constantly sending her tweets to expose Rhea, Smita wrote, “Ssrians thanks for your love and faith in me I am here as your voice and will give them all info ButterflyButterflyButterflyButterflyButterfly#ArrestRheaNext #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #CantGagSSRCoverage #ArrestSandipSsingh…” Adding, she wrote in another tweet, “All truth and shall expose all who tortured and killed my sushant pray …”

Also, as we speak, after carrying out searches at Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s house, the NBI arrested them and today, the two were produced in the court and after the hearing, Showik and Samuel have been taken into custody for 4 days until September 7, 2020. Also, the NCB has summoned Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow as Showik had allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs at Rhea’s behest.

All truth and shall expose all who tortured and killed my sushant pray https://t.co/uyk8qKEJKn — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 5, 2020

Ssrians thanks for your love and faith in me I am here as your voice and will give them all info #ArrestRheaNext #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #CantGagSSRCoverage #ArrestSandipSsingh — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 5, 2020

