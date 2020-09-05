Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita says ‘Sandip Ssingh is being questioned by CBI’ as she exits guest house

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh was called by the CBI for questioning on Saturday with Meetu Singh. After she was quizzed, she told the media that she heard that Sandip Ssingh was at the DRDO guest house.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe is currently going on and on Saturday, his sister Meetu Singh was summoned by the CBI for questioning along with friend Smita Parikh. While photos of Meetu Singh and Smita came in from the DRDO guest house, they arrived today for questioning as well. While exiting after questioning, Sushant’s friend Smita claimed that she heard that Sandip Ssingh also has been called in for questioning by the CBI. She also took to her Twitter handle and shared a tweet regarding the same.

As per Times Now report, Smita told the channel while coming out of the DRDO guest house that she heard Sandip Ssingh was being quizzed by the CBI along with an alleged 'mystery girl' whose photos had gone viral on social media a few weeks back. She claimed she heard that Sandip too was inside the DRDO guest house where the CBI SIT has been interrogating everyone one after the other. While there is no confirmation on Sandip Ssingh being probed, Sushant’s friend claimed he was there.

She even tweeted on her Twitter handle and wrote, "I heard sandeep Singh is also here at DRDO bajegi uski band aaj to." Sandip’s involvement has been under the scanner as he was among the first people to reach Sushant's house on the day of his demise. Also, Sushant's family lawyer later claimed that the late actor's family did not know who Sushant was. She was snapped coming out after being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Meetu Singh, Sushant's sister, was also probed by the CBI on Saturday. Earlier, Meetu went with CBI to Sushant's house in Mumbai and later was snapped outside the DRDO guest house too.

Take a look at what Sushant's friend tweeted:

I heard sandeep Singh is also here at DRDO bajegi uski band aaj to — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 5, 2020

#Breaking | Sushant's friend Smita Parekh makes a big revelation saying 'Sandip Ssingh is being questioned by CBI'. | #SSRiansVsDrugsMafia pic.twitter.com/6vizlpupk4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik has been sent into NCB custody till September 9. He was reportedly involved in procuring drugs with Samuel Miranda. Certain drug chats between him, Rhea and Samuel came to light, after which NCB arrested them under the NDPS Act 1985.

