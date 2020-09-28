Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sunil Shukla INSISTS SSR was murdered; Says CBI is buying time to ‘negotiate’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sunil Shukla is calling out CBI and NCB for delaying justice in the late actor’s case. Shukla even called this time a “negotiation period” for the central agencies.

In an explosive interview, the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sunil Shukla is opening up about his thoughts on the central agencies that are carrying out the investigation of Rajput’s case after his death in June. After several months from Sushant’s passing, fans and family of Sushant Singh Rajput questioned central intelligence agencies handling the case, namely CBI and NCB, over the delay in the ongoing case. Now, SSR’s gym friend Sunil Shukla is calling it a “negotiation period”. Sunil told Times Now that after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the NCB, the CBI has put their investigation in a box. Sunil also said that CBI is looking to link Disha Salian and Sushant’s death as in both cases no suicide notes were found.

Elaborating more, he added that CBI has been meeting politicians and others under the guise of interrogation. According to him, this is nothing but a negotiation period. He also went on to claim that his late friend was murdered.

In case you missed it, in a press conference this Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said, "The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case."

During his interaction with the media, Singh reiterated that an AIIMS doctor told him that Sushant's death was by "strangulation" and not by "suicide". When informed by members of the media that Dr Sudhir Gupta of the AIIMS panel, dismissed making any such claim, Singh said, "It is for them to take a call and bring it to the public domain. It is only when it is in the public domain that the family will be in a position to take some legal repose. Right now, we are helpless. We don’t know which direction this case is going."

