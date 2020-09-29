Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Yuvraj Singh claims homicide angle can’t be ruled out in late actor’s death case

As AIIMS forensic report claims that no organic poison was found in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, the late actor’s friend Yuvraj has emphasised that there is a homicide angle in the case.

It has been over three months since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence. Ever since then there have been several theories doing the round wondering what transpired with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor on the fateful day of June 14, 2020. To note, CBI has been investigating the case and had sought help from AIIMS to re-examine SSR’s autopsy report. And while AIIMS forensic team has, reportedly, submitted the report, it claims that no organic poison was found in SSR’s body.

It also suggested that lighting in the forensic lab wasn’t enough which indicated lapses in the examination. And now, Sushant’s friend Yuvraj has told Times Now that it is high time that the homicide angle cannot be ruled out in the case. “There is a homicide angle in the case. Why was everything carried out in a hush-hush way? Lighting was not appropriate, reports were not satisfactory, all these things drop hints of a foul play in the case. There is definitely a murder theory angle here,” he was quoted saying to the news channel.

Meanwhile, the ambulance driver, who took Sushant’s body to the mortuary had also reiterated that it is a case of murder. He emphasised that there was no way the Kai Po Che star’s leg could be broken if it all he had hanged himself. On the other hand, post AIIMS forensic findings, CBI’s special investigating team is planning to investigate the abetment to suicide angle in the case now.

Credits :Times Now

