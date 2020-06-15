Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: Twitter lauds Shraddha, Kriti for being present over posting on social media

As Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral today, fans have lauded the two for not just mourning his death on social media and actually being present.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place in Mumbai today (June 15, 2020). Many Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Kriti Sanon, , Rajkumar Rao, and others were present there to pay their respects. While everyone is still in shock over the actor's death due to suicide, there is another debate that has taken over on social media and it is about the idea of posting something on social media after hearing about someone's demise.

Yesterday, almost everyone from the Bollywood and television fraternity took to social media to send their prayers to the actor. However, today, there were only a handful of people who were present at his funeral, and that is when some netizens pointed out how his co-stars Shraddha and Kriti chose to actually be present at the final rites and did not let it go with a simple post. They have been trending on Twitter for showing their compassion and being sensitive about the matter. Sushant has worked with Shraddha in his last film Chhichhore, while Kriti has co-starred the actor in their film Raabta.

Check out some of the tweets about Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon here:

so good to see Sushant's true friends like #ShraddhaKapoor #KritiSanon and #RheaChakraborty didn't post any 'RIP' social media post but actually went to say a final goodbye to their friend! says a lot about them!

you will be missed chhichore pic.twitter.com/SfXvCbbyoI — (@krishnajindal07) June 15, 2020

I feel good to see #ShraddhaKapoor

Standing there for #shushantsingrajput ‘s last rites, she was waiting for quite a long time before even anyone arrived. she didn't believe in posting a Tweet or an Insta Post, but she was there, and it’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/GsdK744KVc — vaidehee_10 (@vaidehee_10) June 15, 2020

Putting up long essays on SM doesn't show ur concern. #Kriti and #ShraddhaKapoor didn't post anything yesterday nd stupid people started mocking them..

Today only Kriti, Shraddha, Rhea and Varun Sharma was at his funeral..

Now who is fake and real? — NIKHIL GUPTA (@nikgupta19) June 15, 2020

Putting up long essays on SM doesn't show ur concern. #Kriti and #ShraddhaKapoor didn't post anything yesterday nd stupid people started mocking them..

Today only Kriti, Shraddha, Rhea and Varun Sharma was at his funeral.. — shreya (@olivia_shreya) June 15, 2020

No words!! Who trolled shardha and kriti for not posting anything on social Media but her deeds>>>>>>#kriti #shardha #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/ldJy0usTBd — Ashvini kumar (@ashvini_kumar15) June 15, 2020

#ShraddhaKapoor

Your beauty on the inside Will give you True beauty on the outside and

This is the reason i don't count her in nepotism part. She's a real great actress and great dancer.she came to the industry with huge kapoor brand name but she is real hardworker #kriti pic.twitter.com/tFxlnLolCp — Rc Admire (@TheEvil987) June 15, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao come together to bid their co star good bye

Among others, also present at his final rites today were , Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and a few others along with his family members. Everyone continues to send their prayers and condolences to the actor and his family in such tough times.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×