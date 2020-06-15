  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: Twitter lauds Shraddha, Kriti for being present over posting on social media

As Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral today, fans have lauded the two for not just mourning his death on social media and actually being present.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place in Mumbai today (June 15, 2020). Many Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and others were present there to pay their respects. While everyone is still in shock over the actor's death due to suicide, there is another debate that has taken over on social media and it is about the idea of posting something on social media after hearing about someone's demise.

Yesterday, almost everyone from the Bollywood and television fraternity took to social media to send their prayers to the actor. However, today, there were only a handful of people who were present at his funeral, and that is when some netizens pointed out how his co-stars Shraddha and Kriti chose to actually be present at the final rites and did not let it go with a simple post. They have been trending on Twitter for showing their compassion and being sensitive about the matter. Sushant has worked with Shraddha in his last film Chhichhore, while Kriti has co-starred the actor in their film Raabta.

Check out some of the tweets about Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon here:

Among others, also present at his final rites today were Rithvik Dhanjani, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and a few others along with his family members. Everyone continues to send their prayers and condolences to the actor and his family in such tough times.

