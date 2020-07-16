Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘girlfriend’ Rhea Chakraborty demands CBI probe in case: Want to know what prompted him

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has demanded CBI enquiry in the case

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise was one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 and had reportedly died by suicide. In fact, the media reports also suggested that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was battling depression for a couple of months now. His unfortunate demise has left several questions unanswered and there have been speculations about a foul play in the demise of the 34 year old actor.

While many people have been demanding a CBI enquiry in the case, joining them Rhea Chakraborty had also requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiated CBI probe. Calling herself as Sushant’s girlfriend for the first time, the actress wrote a note on Instagram and emphasised that she has complete faith in the government and urged Shah to initiate CBI probe in the case as she wants to know what made Sushant take this drastic step.

“I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step,” Rhea wrote.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s post demanding CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the Mumbai police, which has been interrogating people associated with Sushant, is likely to probe the late actor’s sister Mitu and his cook Neeraj once again in the case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

