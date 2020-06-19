  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s grooving to Kishore Kumar songs in his vanity from the sets of Chhichhore is pure gold

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.
17086 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput grooving to Kishore Kumar songs in his vanity from the sets of Chhichhore is pure gold
Sushant Singh Rajput bid adieu to his family, friends and sea of fans as he left for the heavenly abode after he died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Ever since his untimely demise, this Kedarnath actor’s millions of fans have been revisiting his old photos and videos to celebrate him, and amidst a host of videos that have been going viral on social media, one video that caught our immediate attention was a behind the scenes video from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore wherein the actor is in a joyful mood while sitting in his vanity van.   

We all know that in Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and the remaining cast was seen as both, young college students and 50-year-olds on screen and in this video, we can see Sushant transforming into the 50-year-old Anni, and this gem of a video was shared by director Nitesh Tiwari on his social media account. In the said video, Sushant looks all-happy as he grooves to 'Pal Bhar Ke Koi Hame Pyar Kar Le' song which was being played in the background and this video clearly shows how lively the actor was and how, he happily sat through make-up to transform into the 50-year-old.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police, and yesterday, Sushant’s alleged girlfriend, Rhea, was interrogated by the Mumbai police for nine hours.

Check out Sushant Singh's video here:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor remembers spending musical night at Sushant Singh Rajput's home as she pens a note for him

Credits :Instagram

