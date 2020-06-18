Sushant Singh Rajput’s handwritten poem for his mother surfaces online leaving fans emotional; See PHOTO

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and he was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely attached to his mother and on various occasions, the Kedarnath actor used to shares photos on social media of his mother and also, pen notes and heart-wrenching poems remembering his mother, and after Sushant Singh Rajput bid adieu to the world on June 14, 2020, fans of the actor have been sharing old and throwback photos and videos of the actor. And amidst a host of photos and videos, what caught our attention was a handwritten note by the Kedarnath actor that has surfaced online.

A few years ago, in 2017, Sushant Singh Rajput had shared two notes for his mother on Instagram, which are now being widely shared online. In the first poem, Sushant had written, “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…” and the second handwritten poem read, “Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong, mother…”

Post his untimely demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to pen heartwarming notes remembering the actor and Sushant’s last Instagram post before his death was a tribute to his mother, which had a collage of his mother and him and the caption read, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #Maa”. Today, Sushant’s family immersed his ashes in Ganga as photos of the family have been shared on social media wherein we can see his father and sisters on a boat immersing his ashes.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten note for his mother here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's stylist reveals the actor was indebted to ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×