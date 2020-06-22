  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s heartfelt post for his pet dog Fudge will leave you in tears

Sushant Singh Rajput was quite close to his pet dog Fudge and the latter has been heartbroken with the actor’s demise.
8905 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's heartfelt post for his pet dog Fudge will leave you in tears
The year 2020 has been quite a difficult year for Bollywood lovers as the industry has lost some of its brightest stars. After the unfortunate demise of Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death did send shockwaves across the industry. Not just the industrywalas, Sushant’s massive fan army has also been in disbelief. Ever since the news of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s star’s demise surfaced, condolences have been pouring in from all corners of the world and fans are seen paying their tribute to the late actor on social media.

Amid these, several pictures of Sushant’s pet dog Fudge – a black Labrador – has also been doing the rounds on social media wherein the poor animal was seen mourning the demise of his owner. Needless to say, it was heartbreaking to watch Fudge waiting for Sushant post his demise. While our heart goes out to Fudge, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video of the late actor having a good time with his pet. The video was shared by Sushant wherein he was seen playing with Fudge in a garden. In the caption, the Raabta actor had penned a heartfelt note for his dog and wrote, ““If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.” #mylove #Fudge”

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video with his pet dog:

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14, 2020. It was reported that the actor had committed suicide, however, the police didn’t fine suicide letter from his residence.

Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

