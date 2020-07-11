Sushant Singh Rajput’s hometown in Bihar pays tribute to him by renaming a road after the late actor; WATCH

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. As per a recent report, his fans in hometown of Purnea in Bihar have allegedly renamed a road and roundabout after the late actor as a tribute.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on July 14, 2020 and it left fans of the actor completely shocked. While many are still coming to terms with Sushant’s untimely demise, his hometown of Purnea in Bihar seems to have paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor by renaming a road and roundabout after him. A video on social media has been doing rounds where a road in Sushant’s hometown has been renamed after the late actor.

A report in Live Hindustan mentioned Mayor Savita Devi saying that Sushant was a celebrated actor who cannot be easily forgotten. She is quoted telling the daily that as a mark of respect and tribute to late Sushant, a roundabout and road is being named after the Chhichhore actor. As per the report, the road in Purnea that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will be renamed as Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford company roundabout will be called Sushant Singh Rajput’s chowk.

Videos of fans unveiling the new name of the road and roundabout in Purnea, Bihar with Sushant’s name on it went viral on social media. Reportedly, the mayor has also written to the Prime Minister urging him for CBI investigation in Sushant’s case.

Here is the video of unveiling of Sushant Singh Rajput road and roundabout:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is being probed by the Mumbai police and this week, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement for 4 hours. Reportedly, the filmmaker informed the police that he did not drop Sushant from any of his films but it was due to date issues that he could not do his films. Sushant left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, in his apartment in Mumbai. His last film, Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

