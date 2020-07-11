  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s hometown in Bihar pays tribute to him by renaming a road after the late actor; WATCH

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. As per a recent report, his fans in hometown of Purnea in Bihar have allegedly renamed a road and roundabout after the late actor as a tribute.
5068 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2020 10:21 am
Sushant Singh Rajput’s hometown in Bihar pays tribute to him by renaming a road after the late actor; WATCHSushant Singh Rajput’s hometown in Bihar pays tribute to him by renaming a road after the late actor; WATCH
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on July 14, 2020 and it left fans of the actor completely shocked. While many are still coming to terms with Sushant’s untimely demise, his hometown of Purnea in Bihar seems to have paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor by renaming a road and roundabout after him. A video on social media has been doing rounds where a road in Sushant’s hometown has been renamed after the late actor. 

A report in Live Hindustan mentioned Mayor Savita Devi saying that Sushant was a celebrated actor who cannot be easily forgotten. She is quoted telling the daily that as a mark of respect and tribute to late Sushant, a roundabout and road is being named after the Chhichhore actor. As per the report, the road in Purnea that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will be renamed as Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford company roundabout will be called Sushant Singh Rajput’s chowk. 

Videos of fans unveiling the new name of the road and roundabout in Purnea, Bihar with Sushant’s name on it went viral on social media. Reportedly, the mayor has also written to the Prime Minister urging him for CBI investigation in Sushant’s case. 

Here is the video of unveiling of Sushant Singh Rajput road and roundabout:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is being probed by the Mumbai police and this week, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement for 4 hours. Reportedly, the filmmaker informed the police that he did not drop Sushant from any of his films but it was due to date issues that he could not do his films. Sushant left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, in his apartment in Mumbai. His last film, Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Live HindustanTwitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Anonymous 21 minutes ago

We want Justice for Sushant!

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement