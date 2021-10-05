Sushant Singh Rajput’s hotelier friend Kunal Jani's bail plea rejected in NCB's drugs case

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s hotelier friend Kunal Jani was arrested in Mumbai, a court rejected his bail plea. As per reports, Jani was absconding for a long period of time and was arrested eventually on 30 September. On Tuesday, Jani, who had filed for a bail application, was rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court.

ANI tweeted the development saying, "Mumbai's Esplanade Court rejects bail plea of hotelier Kunal Jani (in file photo) in connection with drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput." Jani was arrested in connection to the drugs case that surfaced last year after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai's Esplanade court rejects bail plea of hotelier Kunal Jani (in file photo) in connection with drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding. NCB arrested him from Khar area on Sep 30 pic.twitter.com/1OxeuYBnxM — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Arjun Rampal’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB earlier for running a drug syndicate. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had said, “Kunal Jani is being investigated regarding his links with drug peddlers and the drug syndicate that was busted by NCB last year."

According to a report in India Today, Kunal Jani is the director of a Bandra-based restaurant with actor 's husband Raj Kundra and Ranjit Singh Bindra. Jani's name also surfaced in chats with Rhea Chakraborty last year where they reportedly discussed drugs like "doobies and buds". Last year, the NCB reportedly questioned Jani for six long hours and he denied any connection to drugs or being involved in any kind of drug procurement, revealed the report.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s hotelier friend Kunal Jani spotted outside NCB office