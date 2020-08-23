  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper claims he rolled marijuana cigarettes for actor prior to his demise

While the investigation continues, in a statement to the Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper Neeraj, alleges he used to occasionally roll marijuana cigarettes for the actor.
Mumbai
It’s been a few days since the Supreme Court transferred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI. The apex court also stated that the FIR filed by the late actor’s father in Patna was correct. Mumbai Police was ordered to hand over all the evidence they had received from the late actor’s death case to the CBI. Now as the investigation continues, recently, Sushant’s housekeeper Neerja Singh allegedly stated that he occasionally used to roll marijuana cigarettes for the actor. He added he even did so shortly before the actor’s tragic demise. 

According to India Today, In a statement to the Mumbai Police, Neeraj allegedly stated that a few days before the actor could be found dead in his Mumbai home, he had rolled some marijuana cigarettes for Sushant. And when Neeraj checked the box after the actor was found dead, the box was empty. In a three page statement that was accessed by India Today it read, “In April 2019 I worked as part of housekeeping staff. I came to work from reference from another known person of Sushant Singh Sir. I got the job here. I fell ill and then I left work. Then again, I joined back after few days. In May 2019 itself, Sushant’s manager, Samuel Miranda, contacted me and called me back to work.” 

When asked why no one knew where the bedroom keys were, Neeraj said, “I would clean the house every day and Sushant sir's bedroom was also being cleaned every day. Many times, when Sushant sir was out for work, I would then clean his bedroom. Earlier, when we were staying at Capri Heights, he would lock the bedroom while going out of Mumbai and keep the keys in kitchen. But since we shifted to Mount Blanc, only when Sushant sir was changing or when Rhea mam was present inside the room, the door would be locked. Rest all the times, the room was never locked. That is the reason I had no idea where the bedroom keys were.” 

Talking about the empty marijuana box, the housekeeper said, “Sushant sir would party once or twice every week with Anandi, Rhea, and Ayush at home. He would consume liquor and Marijuana cigarettes during those parties. Samuel Jacob would roll the joints for Sushant sir. Sometimes I would roll the joints for him. Before Sushant sir committed suicide, I rolled the marijuana cigarettes for him for three days which were kept in a cigarette case in a cupboard near staircase. After Sushant sir’s suicide, I saw that the marijuana cigarettes box was empty.” 

The late actor was found dead in Mumbai home on June 14. His sudden and tragic demise has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans and followers who are all fighting for justice regarding his death.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI grills Siddharth Pithani; Finds inconsistencies in friend & cook's statements

Credits :india today

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

What is this joker Neeraj trying to portray by stating such statements! Rhea,Showik,Pithani,Neeraj,Deepesh and Samuel must be partying merrily by smoking the joints on behalf of Sushant's hard earned money! Sushant was drugged with Qutipin and other pyschotropic drugs to make him feel drowsy all the time so that these vultures can do the heck they want! The marijuana case was empty not because of Sushant.After murdering him these people like Pithani n Neeraj must have smoked up to relieve themselves from the cover up that they are making! Thrash this Neeraj black n blue !!!

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Kareena and Ranbir are coke heads, so what?

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

So who was providing the marijuana? Rhea's brother?

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Gauri khan was caught with marijuana at Dubai airport...Susane Khan is big time junkie ..Rani Mukherjee smokes 100 in a day ..all are going to commit suicide

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

I have seen People smoking 5-10 marijuana in a day ..No one dies of marijuana..Entire Bollywood have marijuana even in Chopstick web series on Netflix Abhay Deol was seen rolling marijuana..common this fake narrative of Sushant being junkie is not going to work

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Now a new story which was never heard before . It could be to cover up the fact that some people claim that he probably was intoxicated first and then killed. They following the news channel and are changing the statements according.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Marijuana must be laced with something stronger. It’s common that marijuana leaves are sprayed with strong synthetic drugs by drug dealers. So unknown to the victim they might think they are having natural marijuana but it’s strong dangerous drug they are smoking.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

So ?? Ajkal to bache tak joint peete hai isme kya hai ??? SRK ,gauri khan,ranveer deepika,ranbir,alia yeh to drugs like cocaine krte hai unka kya ??

Anonymous 1 hour ago

So? Everyone here in the US rolls weeds. It doesn't make them commit suicide. This is a blatant attempt to make him look like some intentional druggie. Weed is very tame and legal in many parts of the world. Neeraj wants to make Rhea and her father look good by making it look like SSR took all the other drugs intentionally. He was not a drug addict. PV post this.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

His own actions led him to suicide. Sad

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Bad influence bad company Movies glorify evil fr west drugs, illicit relationship all that and if we do not follow that trend our freinds think wernt cool To please others we are compromising with our ethics

Anonymous 2 hours ago

He was surrounded by bad bad people

Anonymous 2 hours ago

He surrounded himself with bad people. And cut himself off from family love and support.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

So Neeraj n Pithani's statement are not matching. Stop making stupid stories. CBI is going good job, they will be caught soon.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Abeyyy chal na joothe .kitna juth bolega saale

Anonymous 2 hours ago

rhea was giving him maijuana and drugs both? This getting more frightening with time..

