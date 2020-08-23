Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper claims he rolled marijuana cigarettes for actor prior to his demise

While the investigation continues, in a statement to the Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper Neeraj, alleges he used to occasionally roll marijuana cigarettes for the actor.

It’s been a few days since the Supreme Court transferred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI. The apex court also stated that the FIR filed by the late actor’s father in Patna was correct. Mumbai Police was ordered to hand over all the evidence they had received from the late actor’s death case to the CBI. Now as the investigation continues, recently, Sushant’s housekeeper Neerja Singh allegedly stated that he occasionally used to roll marijuana cigarettes for the actor. He added he even did so shortly before the actor’s tragic demise.

According to India Today, In a statement to the Mumbai Police, Neeraj allegedly stated that a few days before the actor could be found dead in his Mumbai home, he had rolled some marijuana cigarettes for Sushant. And when Neeraj checked the box after the actor was found dead, the box was empty. In a three page statement that was accessed by India Today it read, “In April 2019 I worked as part of housekeeping staff. I came to work from reference from another known person of Sushant Singh Sir. I got the job here. I fell ill and then I left work. Then again, I joined back after few days. In May 2019 itself, Sushant’s manager, Samuel Miranda, contacted me and called me back to work.”

When asked why no one knew where the bedroom keys were, Neeraj said, “I would clean the house every day and Sushant sir's bedroom was also being cleaned every day. Many times, when Sushant sir was out for work, I would then clean his bedroom. Earlier, when we were staying at Capri Heights, he would lock the bedroom while going out of Mumbai and keep the keys in kitchen. But since we shifted to Mount Blanc, only when Sushant sir was changing or when Rhea mam was present inside the room, the door would be locked. Rest all the times, the room was never locked. That is the reason I had no idea where the bedroom keys were.”

Talking about the empty marijuana box, the housekeeper said, “Sushant sir would party once or twice every week with Anandi, Rhea, and Ayush at home. He would consume liquor and Marijuana cigarettes during those parties. Samuel Jacob would roll the joints for Sushant sir. Sometimes I would roll the joints for him. Before Sushant sir committed suicide, I rolled the marijuana cigarettes for him for three days which were kept in a cigarette case in a cupboard near staircase. After Sushant sir’s suicide, I saw that the marijuana cigarettes box was empty.”

The late actor was found dead in Mumbai home on June 14. His sudden and tragic demise has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans and followers who are all fighting for justice regarding his death.

