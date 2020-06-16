  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kind gesture for a woman selling balloons will tear you up; Watch throwback video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor
It was on June 14, 2020 that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the nation as the Kedarnath actor died by suicide at his residence in Bandra. Soon after his demise, Bollywood celebs, and political personalities took to social media to mourn the death of the actor and expressed a sense of grief and also questioned as to why did Sushant take such an extreme step. That said, ever since his demise, all of his fans have been devastated and have been sharing old and throwback videos of the actor on social media.

From his vacation videos to videos of Sushant playing cricket with the locals in Bihar, fans have been digging out old videos and photos of the Kai Po Che actor and in the latest, another video of Sushant has gone viral on social media and in the said video, we can see that as soon as Sushant gets out of the car, a woman selling balloons approaches him for a photograph and knowing his sense of generosity, Sushant patiently waits and  poses for a photo not only with the women but also with few others who join them later. Later in the video, he can be seen shaking hands with a few of his fans also.

Post his demise, Sushant’s family reached Mumabi from Patna to attend his last rites which were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium and Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Ekta Kapoor, among others, were a few celebs who attended Sushant’s last rites.

