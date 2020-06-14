Sushant Singh Rajput’s last pic with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will leave you in tears

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. However, neither of them had confirmed or denied their relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who had ruled millions of hearts, is no more with us now. The superstar, reportedly, committed suicide in his Bandra apartment. According to the media reports, he was found hanging in his room. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise has sent a wave of grief and shock across the nation. In fact, the social media sites are inundated with condolence messages from Sushant’s fans and friends. Meanwhile, the Raabta actor’s last picture with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been going viral on social media.

To recall, the rumoured couple was clicked together by paparazzi in March this year as they were stepping out of a gym post workout. In the picture, Sushant was seen wearing a navy blue coloured t-shirt with greying brown shorts and black sneakers. The duo was papped as they were walking towards their car and left the gym together. His charming looks and the dapper personality do make it hard for everyone to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us now.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s last pic together:

To note, Rhea and Sushant have been dating each other for quite some time. Although the two didn’t make their relationship official, their frequent appearances and chemistry spoke volumes about their love affair.

Meanwhile, talking about Sushant’s demise, the police has taken the matter in their control and are investigating the case. “Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, we have not found any suspicious object,” DCP Abhishek Trimukhe told ANI.

Credits :Manav Manglani

