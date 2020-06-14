  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last pic with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will leave you in tears

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. However, neither of them had confirmed or denied their relationship.
11512 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 06:45 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last pic with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will leave you in tearsSushant Singh Rajput’s last pic with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will leave you in tears
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput, who had ruled millions of hearts, is no more with us now. The superstar, reportedly, committed suicide in his Bandra apartment. According to the media reports, he was found hanging in his room. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise has sent a wave of grief and shock across the nation. In fact, the social media sites are inundated with condolence messages from Sushant’s fans and friends. Meanwhile, the Raabta actor’s last picture with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been going viral on social media.

To recall, the rumoured couple was clicked together by paparazzi in March this year as they were stepping out of a gym post workout. In the picture, Sushant was seen wearing a navy blue coloured t-shirt with greying brown shorts and black sneakers. The duo was papped as they were walking towards their car and left the gym together. His charming looks and the dapper personality do make it hard for everyone to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us now.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s last pic together:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SushantSinghRajput #RheaChakraborty snapped post workout today #wednesday #manavmanglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SushantSinghRajput #RheaChakraborty snapped post workout today #wednesday #manavmanglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

To note, Rhea and Sushant have been dating each other for quite some time. Although the two didn’t make their relationship official, their frequent appearances and chemistry spoke volumes about their love affair.

Meanwhile, talking about Sushant’s demise, the police has taken the matter in their control and are investigating the case. “Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, we have not found any suspicious object,” DCP Abhishek Trimukhe told ANI.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement