Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer on Rhea Chakraborty: Possibility of arrest will rise if she doesn’t cooperate

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, said that if Rhea Chakraborty refuses to cooperate with the investigation, then the possibility of her arrest will rise. Read on!
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and after interrogating Sushant’s cook - Neeraj Singh, Siddharth Pithani, and house staff -Dipesh Sawant, the officials, as we speak, are questioning Rhea Chakraborty’s brother. Now while it was being reported that Rhea Chakraborty, too, has been summoned by the CBI, however, her lawyer stated that they have received no such notification from the investigative agency and whenever she is summoned, she will cooperate.

Now in another statement, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, has said that once the CBI officials start grilling Rhea, and if she refuses to cooperate then the officials can arrest her. In a statement to ANI, Vikas Singh said, “Once they (CBI) start grilling Rhea & if she does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers, then the possibility of her arrest will also rise. I'm quite hopeful that probe is going in the right direction.”

Earlier, 28-year-old Rhea Chakraborty was questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate after Sushant’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against the actress for financial fraud and abetment of suicide. Also today, the a team of the CBI reached Cooper Hospital to quiz the autopsy team as experts have raised questions over the timing of the autopsy saying that post-mortem was done 12 hours after death.

