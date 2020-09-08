  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh REACTS to Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest: Drug charges aren't our case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh finally reacted to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by NBC and stated that “drug charges aren't our case”.
This just in: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has refused to comment on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest. In case you missed it, today, after three days of continuously interrogating Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau has finally arrested the prime accused. Yes, after Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant’s arrest, NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty. Post Rhea’s arrest, when asked to comment on the situation, Vikas stated: “drug charges are not our case against Rhea”

 

Soon after Rhea’s arrest today, Rhea’s lawyer issued a statement calling Sushant Singh Rajput a “drug addict” and also stating that three central agencies are hounding a single woman only because she was in love with a “drug addict.” 

 

In his statement, the lawyer has said, “Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several yrs & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drug.”

 

