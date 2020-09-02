Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh SLAMS life insurance claims; Threatens outlets reporting false news

SSR’s lawyer Vikas Singh threatened media channels that are reporting false life insurance rumours in a recent press conference.

After Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to present her side of the story last week, several details have unfolded. Rhea’s tell-all interview created waves among the media, CBI and even SSR’s family. Today, the late actor’s family’s legal team is addressing all the allegations and sharing their perception of reality live in an interview via India Today.

Vikas Singh who is the main lawyer from SSR’s family, held a press conference and requested fans and media to not report malicious stories as it adds grief to their suffering. Vikas also called out Sushant’s alleged life insurance policy story that has been making the rounds. In case you missed it, the story was: Rhea Chakrabarty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde revealed some new facts in the case and spoke about a new life insurance policy that the actor held. He said, “If a person has a huge life insurance policy, should his death be declared a suicide or some other reason to enjoy the benefits of the policy? Statements of the people residing in the house reveals that his family was continuously informed. Right from the time the door was being opened, to the time when instructions were given to knock out the door, to the time when they saw the body hanging; IPS OP Singh was giving instructions as well. His family knew everything. I assure you she left the house because Sushant had asked her to. Rhea is being maliciously accused by the family.”

Vikas clarified that SSR’s didn't have any life insurance policy and this is just an effort to spread lies. Vikas also threatened media channels that he will take legal actions against those who report this false news.

In case you missed it, the late actor’s family has been making serious allegations against Rhea. And now as per recent developments in the case, there are reports that Rhea is planning to take legal action against Sushant’s family along with the prosecution for allegedly making false allegations against her in front of the investigating authorities.

Besides, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the prescription and chats of Sushant’s sister has dropped hints that the family knew about MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s mental health. “The prescription and the chats of the two sisters of the actor clearly indicates that the family was aware of the actor's mental health. They were exchanging prescription notes of medication and lied to the court and ED. Besides the consultation is also illegal and if even an online consultation has happened the doctor gives prescription to an existing patient whose history he knows in advance,” Maneshinde was quoted saying.

