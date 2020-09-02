Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh urges media not to run smear campaigns against actor’s 3 sisters
Post Rhea Chakraborty’s tell-all interview where she dove head first into details about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, several details have unfolded. Since her explosive interview the media, CBI and even SSR’s family have been reacting to every statement the actress made that day. Today, in response to the media frenzy and bizarre claims, the late actor’s family’s legal team is addressing all the allegations and sharing their perception of reality live in an interview via Times Now.
Vikas Singh revealed that SSR’s family is extremely disturbed by the smear campaign by some media channels that’s being run against SSR’s 3 sisters. Vikas stressed on the fact that his three sisters are distressed over this malicious campaign. Vikas appeleaded on behalf of SSR’s family and requested the media to not increase their suffering by spreading lies and false accusations being made.
In case you missed it, while the CBI has been investigating Sushant’s case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing her feelings on her social media accounts. On Wednesday, she got emotional as she remembered her late brother and questioned the delay in finding the truth behind Sushant’s untimely death in June. She shared a video of Sushant getting teary-eyed. Taking to social media, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared an old video from a reality show where Sushant was seen getting emotional after seeing a performance. The video had MS DHoni: The Untold Story dialogue in the backdrop. However, in her caption, Shweta expressed that she lost her brother and questioned how long it would take for the truth to be uncovered in Sushant’s case. She even shared billboards put up in several states of the USA demanding justice for Sushant.
Shweta wrote, “I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday...how long will it take to find the truth... when will we be able to find closure?? #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR #StayUnited.” Further, sharing the billboards, Sushant’s sister thanked everyone for standing united in fighting for justice for Sushant.
How much do you guys get paid by rheas pr for your comments? Do you have no shame or conscience left? Stop maligning his family. The truth will come out
