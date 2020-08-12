Sushant Singh Rajput’s naagin dance for a child actor on the sets of Sonachiriya goes viral: WATCH
The sad and tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans and followers. The late actor is dearly missed time and again in throwback videos, pictures and posts by friends and family on social media. Most recently a throwback video of the actor from the sets of his 2019 movie Sonachiriya has set the internet on fire. The video which has gone viral, showcases the actor doing the naagin dance for a child actor on the sets of the film.
Melting everyone’s hearts, the actor can be seen doing the naagin dance as child actor Khushi plays the imaginary flute for him. Shot during the making of his 2019 film, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Khushi can be seen sitting on a boat in the middle of a rive while he dances. Looking at Sushant and Khushi having fun, in no time Bhumi breaks into laughter.
Here is the throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput:
Sushant with Khushi . God !! He is a lil baby Sushiiiiii has a golden heart and a soul of lil child . My handsome and innocent baby is unique and innocent . your purity , your humility and your innocence melted my heart and made me more proud of you till the last breath but your innocence and purity now hurt more baby . . This unconditional love took my breath away I loveddddddddd those innocent moments I adore the lil kid who dwells inside your pure heart . . His love is always unconditional He is a kind and pure hearted He was an angel on the earth His real happiness was nothing more than a moment he spends in playing with a pure soul like Khushi . . Just fallen love with this innocent video . You are a very shy boy and humble hero . . Sushant , you will be forever all this . . They killed my boy Those evils and heartless cheap gang killed his innocent soul Those murderers took him away from us But I swear Sushant to fight for your justice till my last breath Promise being always there for you and defending you with all my power . Promise you that they will never able or succeed to take your love from my heart or take your soul away from me , they will never do whatever they tried cauz no one can separate the connection between our souls . We gonna meet again soon bae Forever Sushiiiiii . #repost @ram_naresh_diwakar ・・・ Koi Lauta De Woh Pyare Pyare Din. #MissyouSushant #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #SSR #SushantSinghRajput #WhoKilledSushant #LegendsNeverDie
Apart from Sushant, Bhumi and Khushi, the movie also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey in the important roles. Though the movie received raving reviews, it didn’t perform that well at the box office. The late actor played the role of Lakhna in the film. In another video that was shared from the sets of the same film, it showcased the actor feeding the child actor one morsel at a time. Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is now handed over to CBI for investigation.
