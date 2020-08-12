Sushant Singh Rajput’s naagin dance for a child actor on the sets of Sonachiriya goes viral: WATCH

A throwback video of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput doing a naagin dance for a child actor on the sets of Sonachiriya has gone viral, and too cute to miss. Take a look.

The sad and tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans and followers. The late actor is dearly missed time and again in throwback videos, pictures and posts by friends and family on social media. Most recently a throwback video of the actor from the sets of his 2019 movie Sonachiriya has set the internet on fire. The video which has gone viral, showcases the actor doing the naagin dance for a child actor on the sets of the film.

Melting everyone’s hearts, the actor can be seen doing the naagin dance as child actor Khushi plays the imaginary flute for him. Shot during the making of his 2019 film, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Khushi can be seen sitting on a boat in the middle of a rive while he dances. Looking at Sushant and Khushi having fun, in no time Bhumi breaks into laughter.

Here is the throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput:

Apart from Sushant, Bhumi and Khushi, the movie also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey in the important roles. Though the movie received raving reviews, it didn’t perform that well at the box office. The late actor played the role of Lakhna in the film. In another video that was shared from the sets of the same film, it showcased the actor feeding the child actor one morsel at a time. Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is now handed over to CBI for investigation.

