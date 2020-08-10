Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh reveals about late actor’s desire to sneak into her astronomy class

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh opens up about her love for astronomy and reveals the late actor expressed his desire to sneak into her class titled Stars, Galaxies, and the Universe.

It’s no surprise for anyone that Sushant Singh Rajput shared a good bond with his sisters, nephews, and niece. Most recently his niece Mallika Singh took to her social media account talking about her love for astronomy and revealed the late actor’s reaction towards her decision. Everyone is very well aware of the actor’s love for astronomy and stargazing. Sharing her fall schedule she revealed how Sushant expressed his interest in joining her class and that he would sneak in along with her.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mallika shared a screenshot of her fall schedule for her astronomy class titled Stars, Galaxies, and the Universe, and revealed the actor’s reaction towards her decision to take up an astronomy class for her science requirement. In her stories, she shared, “When I told him I was planning to take an Astronomy class for my science requirement, he had told me he was going to sneak into this class with me. I'll study it well, in his memory.” Along with her post, she added a telescope, Saturn and shooting star emoticon with it.

Here is Mallika Singh's post:

The actor is being missed dearly by his family and friends. Recently Mallika took to her Instagram account and uploaded a post showcasing how his dog Fudge hopefully looks up every time the door opens waiting for the late actor to walk through the door. Post the actor’s death, fans and followers have often expressed their concern for Sushant’s dog. Touched by their reaction, she promised to take care of Fudge and also has an Instagram highlight titled Fudge updates.

