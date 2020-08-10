Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece plays with his dog Fudge in THIS new video leaving fans emotional; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, fans of the late actor have been sharing old, unseen and throwback videos of the late actor on all social media channels. From BTS photos from film sets to unseen photos of the actor with his family, social media has been buzzing with photos of the Kedarnath actor, and in the latest, Sushant’s niece, Mallika Singh, shared a video of actor’s dog, Fudge, on Instagram.

Post the actor’s demise, Fudge is living with the actor’s father in Patna as Sushant’s sister, Shweta, had shared a photo of father K K Singh playing with Fudge. In the video shared by Mallika, we can see Fudge jumping and playing with her and earlier, she had posted another video of Fudge and alongside, her caption made us drop a tear as she wrote, “He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens.” Also, post Sushant’s demise, since fans had expressed a sense of concern over Fudge, and Sushant’s niece was so touched by everyone’s concern that she promised to take good care of Fudge and for the same, she has a highlight on her Instagram called ‘Fudge updates’.

Now while the CBI is investigating the case, fans took to Twitter to trend #Warrior4SSR, and sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a photo and video on Instagram wherein she shared a glimpse of a billboard in California, which had a photo of SSR calling for ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’. As we speak, the CBI has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others after K K Singh filed an FIR accusing Rhea of money laundering and abetment to suicide in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe.

