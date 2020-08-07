Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares a PHOTO of his dog Fudge: He still looks up hopefully everytime door opens

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His pet dog Fudge is now with his family. Sushant’s niece shared a heartbreaking post of his pet Fudge where she penned how it still hopes to see Sushant when the door opens.

It has been a while since the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans are still coming to terms with the loss. As the case of the actor progresses, his family has been seeking justice for him. Amid this, post Sushant’s sudden death, photos of his emotional pet dog Fudge had gone viral on social media. Fans of the late actor wanted the family to share how Sushant’s furry friend was doing post his untimely demise. Now, Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh took to social media to share a heartbreaking update about Fudge.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushant’s niece Mallika shared a photo of a hopeful Fudge looking at the door, longing to see the late actor. The heartbreaking and emotional note she wrote left fans of the actor devastated. Mallika shared how Sushant’s pet dog Fudge peaks at the door hopefully every time it opens. Seeing the photo, fans of Sushant could not control their emotions and showered love on the late actor’s four-legged friend and sought justice for the Chhichhore star.

Mallika wrote, “He does still looks up hopefully every time the door opens.” A few weeks back, a photo of Sushant’s father taking care of Fudge and spending time with it had gone viral as the fans heaved a sigh of relief that the pet dog was doing fine.

Take a look at Sushant’s pet dog’s photo:

Meanwhile, the late actor’s case has now been transferred to the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation of a probe. A day back, reportedly, CBI also registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, her brother Showik and others involved in the case. Also, as per reports, Rhea is supposed to appear before the ED for questioning in regards to the money laundering charges that have been highlighted by Sushant’s father in his FIR against her at the Patna police station. Rhea’s PIL to transfer the case to Mumbai from Patna is yet to be heard by the Supreme Court. After the first hearing, the SC Judge instructed all parties to submit their replies to them within 3 days time.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×