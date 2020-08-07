  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares a PHOTO of his dog Fudge: He still looks up hopefully everytime door opens

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His pet dog Fudge is now with his family. Sushant’s niece shared a heartbreaking post of his pet Fudge where she penned how it still hopes to see Sushant when the door opens.
45301 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares a PHOTO of his dog Fudge: He still looks up hopefully everytime door opens
  • 7
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been a while since the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans are still coming to terms with the loss. As the case of the actor progresses, his family has been seeking justice for him. Amid this, post Sushant’s sudden death, photos of his emotional pet dog Fudge had gone viral on social media. Fans of the late actor wanted the family to share how Sushant’s furry friend was doing post his untimely demise. Now, Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh took to social media to share a heartbreaking update about Fudge. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushant’s niece Mallika shared a photo of a hopeful Fudge looking at the door, longing to see the late actor. The heartbreaking and emotional note she wrote left fans of the actor devastated. Mallika shared how Sushant’s pet dog Fudge peaks at the door hopefully every time it opens. Seeing the photo, fans of Sushant could not control their emotions and showered love on the late actor’s four-legged friend and sought justice for the Chhichhore star.

Mallika wrote, “He does still looks up hopefully every time the door opens.” A few weeks back, a photo of Sushant’s father taking care of Fudge and spending time with it had gone viral as the fans heaved a sigh of relief that the pet dog was doing fine. 

Take a look at Sushant’s pet dog’s photo:

Meanwhile, the late actor’s case has now been transferred to the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation of a probe. A day back, reportedly, CBI also registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, her brother Showik and others involved in the case. Also, as per reports, Rhea is supposed to appear before the ED for questioning in regards to the money laundering charges that have been highlighted by Sushant’s father in his FIR against her at the Patna police station. Rhea’s PIL to transfer the case to Mumbai from Patna is yet to be heard by the Supreme Court. After the first hearing, the SC Judge instructed all parties to submit their replies to them within 3 days time. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Anonymous 5 minutes ago

We all love you Fudge. Sushant is still with you and with all of us. I pray you get all the love in this world. Stay strong baby.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Sending all my love to Ssr and his family and his beautiful dog. God bless you jaani.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Animals never commit suicide, only humans do. Very sad.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Given how humans use and abuse them.. animals would commit suicide if they could!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ok Buddeh mahesh

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Love you .. Fudge. So glad to hear you are loved and taken care of !!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Awww.....dog is a man's best friend while all his friends mooching on his accomplishments betrayed him! Shame!!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement