Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares screenshot of late actor’s birthday wish for her & it’ll leave teary eyed

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece took to social media to share a screenshot of a message that her Gulshan Mamu had sent her on her last birthday. Take a look
Sushant SIngh Rajput niece shares screenshot of his message Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares screenshot of late actor’s birthday wish for her & it’ll leave teary eyed
While the CBI, ED and NCB are probing the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his family has been revisiting their son/brother/friend by sharing old and unseen videos on social media. Amidst a host of photos, today, we got our hands on a screenshot of a message that SSR had sent to his niece, Mallika Singh, and she took to her Instagram handle to share the late actor's birthday wish for her from 2019. 

Sharing a screenshot of the message from SSR aka her 'Gulshan Mama', the message read, “Happy birthday my baby, I'm so sorry, stuck in a place with no reception, trying to call you. You are a Rockstar already and it will get only bigger from here….” That said, as we speak, CBI is investigating the case. That said, recently, SSR’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, said that the family is disappointed that the investigation has been derailed. The lawyer said, “What began as a probe into the circumstances leading up to Sushant’s death on June 14 has transformed into an investigation into an alleged drugs subculture in the film industry.” 

Also, the family lawyer had claimed that the actor’s death was by strangulation and not a case of suicide. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that a doctor, who is a part of the AIIMS team, had told him long back that the photos sent by him indicate that it’s death by strangulation

Check out the post here:

