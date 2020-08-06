Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares selfies with her ‘mamu’, thanks fans for ‘tireless efforts’; PHOTOS

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020.

As we all know, Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely attached to his sisters, and his niece and nephews, and today, one of Sushant’s niece, Mallika, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support as she shared a quote that read, “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth..” Thereafter, Sushant’s niece shared a collage with her mamu wherein they are seen clicking selfies while the late actor is seen wearing Team India jersey and aviators, and alongside the photo, Mallika wrote, “I can’t thank everyone enough for your tireless efforts.”

Clearly, her post comes after the Centre transferred Sushant’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Also, post Sushant’s untimely demise, Mallika had posted a picture with him, and her heartwarming caption read, “I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely.” On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant’s sisters shared photos with their brother, and Sushant’s USA based sister’s caption read, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan.”

Also, yesterday, Sushant’s sister, Priyanka shared screenshots of her WhatsApp exchange with Sushant’s brother-in-law, and in the texts, his sister has alleged that Rhea was using Sushant for money and fame and also, Priyanka alleged that Rhea had blocked their access to Sushant. Not just this, late actors’ sister alleged that due to the medication, Sushant Singh Rajput was mentally stressed and couldn’t decide for himself. A part of the message from Priyanka to the brother-in-law reads, "Rhea's motive to swindle his money and gain valuable connection in the industry, riding on Sushant's back to gain work, fame and money, the great Bollywood dream of Rhea.”

