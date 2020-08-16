Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance on MS Dhoni’s biopic made co-writer proud; Says ‘I felt he could deliver’

Dilip Jha who co-wrote MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has revealed that he had a great time working with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and that he was fond of his performances.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to retire from international cricket is still a fresh wound that’s yet to heal for his fans who never saw it coming. The famed cricket’s biopic was a massive hit, and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of the skipper in the movie. Sushant did an impeccable job in that movie. To ace his role in the movie, the actor scraped Mahi with questions. He had also put in a lot of effort into the movie.

In an interview with Bombay Times, writer-producer Dilip Jha who co-wrote MS Dhoni: The Untold Story revisits his interactions with the famed cricketer. Apart from that, he also spoke about the late actor’s performance in the movie and how does he look back at it today after so many years. Opening up, he reveals that at first they were caught between either Sushant Singh Rajput or . But he was very fond of Sushant’s performances.

He told Bombay Times, “We had been thinking of who we should cast. Shahid Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were always my top choices to play MS Dhoni. I felt they were both capable of handling the role. Sushant at that time had not become such a big star, but there was something very uniquely understated about his performances. I was fond of them.”

Continuing, Dilip added, “When we spoke to him, everyone felt he could deliver. He was well-versed with the setting of the story, he was a boy from Bihar and most importantly, he could pick the nuances of the role really well. I was so, so proud of Sushant’s performance. Sushant and I had a great time working together on MS Dhoni’s biopic”

It’s just been around two months since the demise of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and to date, he is dearly missed by his family, friends, and fans who demand justice for his sudden and tragic demise.

Credits :Bombay Times

