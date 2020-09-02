Sushant Singh Rajput’s PR associate reaches guest house for CBI probe after Rhea Chakraborty’s father & others

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation is currently going on and in the same, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty was called in for questioning today. Now, Sushant’s PR associate also arrived at the DRDO guest house for a probe.

As per the latest update coming from Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the late actor's PR associate was snapped while arriving at the DRDO guest house today for questioning. The PR associate was called in by the CBI after Rhea Chakraborty's father, Siddharth Pithani and others. Sushant was found dead over 2 months back at his house in Mumbai and after that, his father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea and others in Bihar. Post that, the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI.

Now, as per Times Now, Sushant’s PA or PR associate was called in by CBI today and he arrived at the DRDO guest house to know more about the late actor’s engagements with work and films. As per the report of the news channel, CBI wanted to probe Sushant's commitments in the days leading up to his demise and hence, apparently called in the late actor’s PR associate. Recently, as per a news channel’s report, the CBI officials apparently have not found any evidence pointing to murder and hence are reportedly investigating the case from alleged suicide angle now.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Sushant’s family lawyer will be holding a press conference today to clear up all the allegations and rumours that have been doing rounds. This development came to light after Sushant’s sisters met up their legal team post Rhea Chakraborty’s interviews on national television where she denied all allegations levelled against her. Further, their lawyer Vishal Singh told ANI, “To dispel rumors and bring some clarity about the family's stance and their case, Mr. Singh (lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father) will address the media today. Our FIR has nothing to do with a drug angle. We have not stressed upon it.” Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. Currently, the CBI team, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing Sushant’s case from different angles.

