Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta director Dinesh Vijan interrogated by ED in actor’s death case
It’s been three months since Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise and his family and massive fan following continues to seek answers to what transpired with the 34 year old actor on the fateful day of June 14. While several revelations have been made in the case so far including Sushant's mental health and the illegal drugs angle, the Enforcement Directorate has also been investigating the money laundering case in connection with Sushant's demise. And now as per a recent update, ED had summoned filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in the case for a probe.
To note, Dinesh had collaborated with Sushant in 2017 release Raabta which was bankrolled by the filmmaker. According to media reports, Dinesh had appeared before the agency on Monday and has recorded his statement. As per a report published in India Today, the filmmaker was questioned for eight hours. The media reports also suggested the Dinesh was questioned about the remuneration Sushant received for Raabta and if they had any other projects lined up together. To note, there have been reports that Dinesh had planned to make two movies with the late actor, however, the second project didn't hit the floors.
It is also reported that Vijan is likely to be called again for a probe in the case. Meanwhile, the media reports have suggested that ED might interrogate other filmmakers who have worked with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.
To note, filmmaker Rumy Jaffery was also questioned by ED earlier as he was questioned about the project that he was going to make with Sushant. Reportedly, the film went on the backburner due to the lockdown. In fact, the actor was yet to officially sign the movie.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's final forensic report to be 'conclusive'; Medical team to meet on September 17
Anonymous 8 hours ago
According to NCB, Rhea and the rest procured drugs for SSR. Ergo he is the user, and that makes him the prime accused. The prime accused is deceased, but the confessions of procurers (Rhea & rest) was enough for NCB to put them all in jail. Had he been alive, he would have confessed or thrown them all under the bus. As long as Rhea is in jail it doesn't matter to birdbrain Indians that NCB has tarnished SSR's memory. The witchhunt has made you all blind to the fact that you all have been played by the BJP for quick justice that will convert into votes in Bihar.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
The difference between the supporters of Rhea and Sushant: Rhea’s supporters are either partners in crime or paid but Sushant’s supporters are supporting them without any aim of getting any benefit out of it . Most of them do not even know Sushanth personally and some of them were not even his fan while he was alive
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Now the aim is to tarnish Sushant’s image so that people loose interest in seeking justice. The videos him smoking with Sara and Rhea have been spread . The pint is not that he was a drug addict or not . He was good or bad . The point is how come homicide is always declared either suicide or accident. People should have a fear before committing any crime even if it is against anyone . I
Anonymous 16 hours ago
aur yeh sab kutte i mean paltu kutte kuttiya rhea ki PR hai aur bullywood ka gutter .
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Why does sushant get so physically close for discomfort. He is always chipkufying to everyone in pictures.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Get your filthy mind out of the gutter. He was just playing and fooling around with a friend!!!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
to teri kyu jal rhi hai
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Oh please stop he isn't being inappropriate. It's just the way he is with friends!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Did not understand concept of personal space
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Moral of the story don’t trust a mentally unstable and drug addict person or if at all you try to help them and give them work please videotape everything. Or else you will be slather for their crazy decision.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
apne baap se aisa baat karna sekha kya? kya language hain Druggie SSR fans.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Mein kangna hoon meri behen rangoli hai
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Hi rangoli nehi re tusse ghatiyan kaun ho sakti hain? CHANDAL.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
kaun hai tu ?? Suar,sodumb,tapsee aunty,jaya budhi ??
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Dinesh Vijan is one of the few producers who launches multiple new talents from outside of star families too. He must have nothing to do with Sushant's case except for producing a film with him. People are making it sound like whole of Bollywood was after Sushant & they didn't have nay other work
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Don’t give job to a drug addict, mental case. Moral of the story.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
They are just passing time . Will end up declaring it to be suicide. It’s difficult to go against big people
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Pls call Kriti too
Anonymous 23 hours ago
What grounds they will call kriti? What’s her fault? Dated a crazy drug addict? Strange hypocrisy.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Why? If all these people are so bad, and he is so good and brilliant why did he get involved with them?
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Sushant the saint. Call every Bollywood people who came close to him, they are those people responsible for his drug addiction and skirtchasing habit.
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Shut up you illiterate
Anonymous 1 day ago
In an interview during the promotion of Raabta the director went on to say that Ssr worked so hard on the project. He even did all his fight sequels himself and refused a body double
Anonymous 1 day ago
Wht was the director summoned
Anonymous 1 day ago
ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a polticial gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down.
Anonymous 1 day ago
u r not mumbaikar....see the after effects those shivsena goons got rearrested after public noise
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sushant never had any previous suicide attempts. Not even 1 of the people he was living with felt he was suicidal! If it's a clear suicide why was so much evidences tampered? Why was he rushed to Cooper hospital instead of Linavati???
Anonymous 1 day ago
This will backfire for BJP...because the people of Bihar and cow belt will not vote in mumbai...rather the mumbaikars will vote...when mumbai is compared to pok , it has made them annoyed...they will become more anti bjp. Like in any big city..kolkata, mumbai. Bangalore...never sit in the city and bad mouth it...never works out politically
Anonymous 1 day ago
Dinesh Vijan summoned.. Why?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Because SAINT SSSr died. All bad. Only SSR good. Understand friend?
Anonymous 1 day ago
I suspect most upvoters have never heard of sarcas
Anonymous 1 day ago
Because all living people who came in contact with SSR somehow made him a drug addic, womanizer....he was handsome, brilliant, saintly person who graced bollywood with his presence and it was the whole industry's aim to take him down..