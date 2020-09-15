Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta director Dinesh Vijan interrogated by ED in actor’s death case

As ED has been investigating the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, it is reported that filmmaker Dinesh Vijan was also questioned by the agency.

It’s been three months since Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise and his family and massive fan following continues to seek answers to what transpired with the 34 year old actor on the fateful day of June 14. While several revelations have been made in the case so far including Sushant's mental health and the illegal drugs angle, the Enforcement Directorate has also been investigating the money laundering case in connection with Sushant's demise. And now as per a recent update, ED had summoned filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in the case for a probe.

To note, Dinesh had collaborated with Sushant in 2017 release Raabta which was bankrolled by the filmmaker. According to media reports, Dinesh had appeared before the agency on Monday and has recorded his statement. As per a report published in India Today, the filmmaker was questioned for eight hours. The media reports also suggested the Dinesh was questioned about the remuneration Sushant received for Raabta and if they had any other projects lined up together. To note, there have been reports that Dinesh had planned to make two movies with the late actor, however, the second project didn't hit the floors.

It is also reported that Vijan is likely to be called again for a probe in the case. Meanwhile, the media reports have suggested that ED might interrogate other filmmakers who have worked with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.

To note, filmmaker Rumy Jaffery was also questioned by ED earlier as he was questioned about the project that he was going to make with Sushant. Reportedly, the film went on the backburner due to the lockdown. In fact, the actor was yet to officially sign the movie.

