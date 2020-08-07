Sushant Singh Rajput’s relative says Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from probe if she is innocent

Today, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office to record her statement in the money laundering case lodged against her.

As we speak, the Centre has transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe to the CBI, and after the ED summoned Rhea Chakraborty, today, the Jalebi actress was papped with her brother as they made their way to the ED office for questioning. Earlier, Rhea had requested the ED for a postponement until the Supreme Court hearing, however, the ED had rejected Rhea’s plea. Today, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to record her statement in the money laundering case lodged against her. As per reports, Rhea has been accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from late Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account. Yes, a money laundering case was lodged against Rhea by the ED after Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR accusing her of cheating and siphoning off the late actor’s funds for her and her family’s personal expenses.

And now, a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo told ANI in an interview that if Rhea is innocent, then she shouldn’t run away from the probe. “Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared.”

Earlier, Rhea had shared a video on social media from an undisclosed location wherein she said that despite the horrible things being said about her in the electronic media, she has immense faith in the judiciary as she said, “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail.”



