Sushant Singh Rajput’s reply to a fan who was upset after Kedarnath’s Mansoor dies deserves your attention

It’s been more than a month to Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, and fans of the actor continue to remember him on social media. From sharing old photos and videos of the actor to demanding a CBI inquiry into his death, netizens are leaving no stone unturned to make sure #JusticeforSushant is served as many suspect foul play in his death. That said, we all know that Sushant was extremely fond of his fans and used to make sure to reply to their messages on social media, and in the latest, we got our hands on a screengrab which shows Sushant’s reply to a fan who asked if he was fine becaue the fan was upset after he saw that Sushant’s character died in Kedarnath.

The fan wrote, “3 days back watched Kedarnath, all I want to say is Mansoor is incredibly amazing, have these random outbursts of grief that can't be described in words thinking how Mansoor deserved a happy life, which he never got, anyways thank you for blessing our screens with this perfection every time. More power to you 'My Precious',” and soon after, Sushant replied assuring the fan that he was fine as he wrote, “Don't be sad, Sushant is fine. Thankyou My Precious for your kind words.”

Post Sushant’s demise, his swansong Dil Bechara released digitally on July 24, 2020, and the film created history by receiving a whooping 9.8 rating on IMDb. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and from fans to Bollywood celebs, alike, everyone showered immense love on the film. Also, since Mumbai police is probing Sushant’s death case, yesterday, Mahesh Bhatt, Rumi Jafry, Aditya Chopra and others were summoned to the station to record their statement.

