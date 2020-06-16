Sushant Singh Rajput’s school friend wished they fought nepotism together: You were denied of the success

Sushant Singh Rajput’s school friend Atul Mishra penned a heartbreaking note after the actor passed away on Sunday. He not only opened up about their days growing up together but he also said Sushant was denied the success he deserved.

Sushant Singh Rajput's school friend Atul Mishra has penned an emotional post addressing the actor following his death. Atul took to Facebook and shared a few pictures from their time at school together and poured his aching heart out in the post. Recounting their days at school, Atul shared fond memories of the days they were involved in a cycle race and elaborated about their study meets. But he also said Sushant was denied the success he deserved. He also wished he was in touch with Sushant so that they "could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry."

Atul began his post hoping that Sushant was in a better place before he opened up about the actor's childhood. “Whenever I thought about you, I never saw the star. I saw the tall lanky boy who always had troubles articulating. You were a fantastic friend Sushant. I remember that cycle race we had from Boring Road to Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan, Patna. I remember countless group study sessions that we used to have at my home where I taught English and Biology to the group and you taught us Physics," he wrote.

Atul also spoke about their difference of opinion and several other personal anecdotes before he said, "But now when I go through your timeline mate, see your responses. and the various reports that are coming in, I realize the kind of duress you were under. The Bollywood Mafia made you say things you probably didn’t even mean. I am truly so, for being angry my friend."

He added, "Sushant, I know you were made to feel like an outsider in an industry full of star kids. Sushant. I know you were denied of the success that you truly deserved.” Atul added that Sushant was "anything but a weakling."

"You have stood up to bullying in school. We have fought each other and fought together; I just hope we had stayed in touch. Maybe, it wouldn’t have come to this. Maybe, we could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry. In the past 9 years that we stopped talking, I have loathed and loved you. I have mocked and missed you. I have felt ashamed and proud of you," he said in the note.

"Now that you are gone, I miss you, love you and I am proud of you. We will race again my friend someday. We will sit again someday. We will eat together again someday. We will discuss what went wrong with you, In Next world or next life, we will meet again. Until then. I will miss you," he ended his note.

Read the whole post here:

To my friend Sushant, Dear Sushant, Hope you are happy wherever you are. Whenever I thought about you, I never saw the... Posted by Atul Mishra on Monday, 15 June 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14. The actor was cremated yesterday with a few of his co-stars attending the funeral. Read about it here: Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao come together to bid their co star goodbye

