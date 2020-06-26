Sushant Singh Rajput’s school in Patna pens an emotional note as a fitting tribute to the late actor; PHOTO

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor

We all know that before becoming an actor, Sushant Singh Rajput used to live in Patna, Bihar with his family, and since the late actor has done his schooling from Patna- St Karen's High School, his school paid a tribute to the actor post his untimely demise. Post the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, his school penned a heartfelt tribute for the late actor. “Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow, I am diamond glints in the snow, I am sunlight on ripened grain, I am gentle autumn rain. As you awake with morning's hush, I am the swift up-flinging rush of quiet birds in circling flight. Do not stand at my grave. I am not there. I did not die," Sushant’s school had shared in a heartfelt tribute.

Also, the school shared some unseen photos of Sushant while he posed with his class for the mandatory class photos, and in the other photo, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen goofing around with his fans while posing for a photo. On June 14, 2020, the entire nation woke up to the sad news of Sushant’s demise as the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. All of 34, Sushant’s post post-mortem stated that he died of asphyxia due to hanging with no signs of struggles.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, which is completed, will not witness a digital release and in the film, Sushant will be seen in romancing Sanjana Sanghi.

Check out Sushant's photo from his school here:

