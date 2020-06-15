Sushant Singh Rajput’s servant reveals details about his last days; Says ‘He was disturbed from last 10 days’

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression and was getting treated from Hinduja Hospital.

Sushant Singh Rajput, the man who was an inspiration to everyone who dreams to make it big in Bollywood, is no more with us now. The talented actor breathed his last today in his Mumbai residence. According to media reports, the Kai Po Che actor was found hanging in his room by a servant. Ever since the news of Sushant’s unfortunate demise surfaced, there have been speculations about what made the actor take such a drastic step. And now as per an India TV News report, the late actor’s servant has shared details about his last days.

As per the report, one of Sushant’s servant has claimed that the Raabta actor was quite disturbed from the last 10 days and wasn’t keeping well for the last three days. It was also reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star wasn’t talking much with anyone lately. This isn’t all. The servant also stated that Sushant had told them that while he had paid off his debts, he isn’t sure if he will be able to pay their salaries now.

The media reports also suggested that Sushant was battling depression for a couple of months and was getting treatment from Hinduja hospital. For the uninitiated, Sushant had, reportedly, made his last calls to his sister and then to actor Mahesh Shetty who happened to be his co-star from Pavitra Rishta.

While the police is investigating the matter, his mobile phones and laptops have been sent to the forensics for further investigations. Sushant’s last rites are likely to be held on Monday.

Credits :India TV

