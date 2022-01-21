Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Meetu wishes her jaan peace on his birth anniversary: My strength is gone with you

Even though it has been more than a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, his memories are still fresh in the minds of all his fans. Today, on his birth anniversary, everyone has been missing the late actor a little more. Social media is filled with Bollywood actors and netizens remembering the late actor. It is indeed tough for SSR’s family to not have him around today and it is evident from his sister’s post. Meetu Singh took to her social media handle to wish her late brother all the peace and happiness and revealed what is going on with her health.

In her post, Meetu Singh shared a throwback picture of her with Sushant Singh Rajput as the late actor can be seen smiling and singing. She also shared the screenshots of her tweets in which she wrote, “Happy Birthday Our Beloved Sushant. You will get Justice, I, along with all SSRians, know it.” In the next tweet she wrote, “Since the past few weeks, my physical and mental health has deteriorated greatly. A lot of people are telling me to move on, it’s already been more than a year. But how can you move on when a huge part of you isn’t there with u. How can you move on from the time your world collapsed ?”

In the next picture you can read her next tweet, where she penned, “This was such a tragedy. Sometimes it irks me to see people behave so normally. It irks me that I can’t do it too. I am struggling, yes but I won’t stop fighting for Sushant.” Sharing these posts she captioned it by writing, “My jaan I wish you all happiness, peace wherever you are in divinely abode. You lived like a king. Proud of you my pride. It’s just ki tum chale gaye and all my strength is gone with you. God bless you.”

Take a look:

Talking about Bollywood actor’s remembering SSR, Kangana Ranaut remembered the late actor and shared a pic of him. In fact, she even called SSR a star. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the star in the sky”. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also remembered Sushant and shared the late actor’s pic on her Instagram story. In the caption, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a broken heart emoticon. Anushka wrote, “In remembrance”.

