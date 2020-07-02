Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis shares UNSEEN PIC of late actor with niece ‘Freyju’ & Internet calls it ‘Priceless'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s USA based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been posting photos of her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on social media for his millions of fans, and today, Shweta posted another unseen photo of Sushant with his niece, and sharing the picture on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu.” Earlier, Shweta had shared a picture from Sushant’s prayer meet at their family home in Patna, Bihar and alongside the photo, Sushant’s sister penned a heartwarming note in order to bid a final goodbye to Sushant. “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity,” she had written.

Also, knowing that all of Sushant’s fans are heartbroken post his untimely demise, Shweta had shared a post on Facebook informing all of Sushant’s fans that she hopes that Sushant is freed of all the pain and is happy wherever he is and later, she had shared a picture of a handwritten card given to her by him, as she wrote, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.”

Also, his sister revealed that when she was taking a flight from USA to India, she informed her five-year-old son Nirvanh’s about Sushant’s demise, and to her utter surprise, Sushant’s nephew said, ‘But he is alive in your heart’ 3 times, adding, “When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.” Post Sushant’s demise, the makers of his last film- Dil Bechara, announced that the film will release digitally on June 24, 2020, and yesterday, Sanjana Sanghi was snapped outside the police station as she was summoned by the Mumbai Police in Sushant’s case.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's sister post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×