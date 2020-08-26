Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta CALLS Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged drug chat ‘Criminal Offense’ & wants action

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to react to Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged drug usage chats related to the late actor. Shweta called Rhea out and demanded CBI take immediate action against her.

Over the past few days, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been taking a new turn since the CBI took over the investigation. Recently, a new channel claimed that they accessed Rhea Chakraborty’s chats related to a drug angle in Sushant’s case and it left everyone shocked. Now, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also has reacted to allegations against Rhea over the alleged drug conspiracy and has demanded immediate action against her by the CBI. Furthermore, she even called it a criminal offense.

Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, "This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat." She shared a Times Now video where their family lawyer Vikas Singh was expressing his shock and disbelief over the alleged drug chat between Rhea and someone named Jaya Saha. In the alleged chats between Rhea and Jaya, Saha told Chakraborty to apparently give ‘4 drops in tea, coffee or water & let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.’

A few other chats also were accessed by the channel between Rhea and Samuel Miranda over the ‘stuff’ being almost over. Since the news about the alleged drug chats related to Rhea broke, fans have been expressing their rage on social media. Now, even Sushant’s sister Shweta has reacted to it and demanded immediate action by the CBI over it. Further, Sushant’s brother in law Vishal Kirti also reacted to the same on social media and mentioned that his hypotheticals were not wrong.

Here's how Sushant's sister reacted to Rhea's drug chat:

Meanwhile, as soon as news about Rhea’s alleged drug chat went viral, her lawyer issued a statement and mentioned that his client has never taken drugs and if need be, she is ready to take a blood test to prove it. Meanwhile, the CBI team met the ED officials yesterday and a phone data analysis was to follow post it. The CBI team has been probing several people including Siddhart Pithani, Neeraj, Rajat Mewati, Sandeep Shridhar and others. It is also reported that they may even summon Sandip Ssingh in the matter. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI's SIT team likely to summon Sandip Ssingh in connection with late actor's case

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×