Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta drops a glimpse of sibling bond with a Whatsapp chat: You loved us so dearly

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti dropped a photo of her Whatsapp chat with the late actor in May 2020. The chat showcased how the Chhichhore actor doted on his sisters.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise shocked the nation back in June 2020, and his family has been fighting for justice for the late actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been updating posts on social media and has been remembering the moments with her late brother. Now, on Thursday, Shweta dropped a glimpse of her Whatsapp chat with Sushant in May 2020 where the actor is seen showering love on all his sisters. Sushant’s sister has been seeking justice for the actor with her posts on her social media handles.

Sushant’s sister dropped the photo and wrote, “You loved us so dearly... #thestrongestbond #strengthandunity #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #unconditionallove Dated: 22ndMay2020.” In the Whatsapp chat, we can see Sushant’s sister telling the actor about the online classes that his sisters were taking amid the lockdown. Seeing a photo of his sisters, the actor too showered love on them. Further, when Shweta sent a video to Sushant, he sent her lots of love and asked her to give his love to her children too.

Meanwhile, a day back, when the Centre’s representative admitted in the Supreme Court that they had approved the request of Bihar Government for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to hail that they are one step closer to justice. Not just this, she even linked it to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Take a look at Sushant's chat with his sister:

Meanwhile, after the Centre’s approval of a CBI probe, it is being reported that the investigating body may register an FIR soon. Apart from this, Rhea Chakraborty also has been summoned by the ED for questioning on August 7. Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna after which the Bihar police started probing the case. However, when the Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC officials, the Bihar Government sought Sushant’s father’s approval to recommend a CBI probe in the late actor’s case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

