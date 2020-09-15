Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta drops a heartwarming video; Asks ‘What led to the death of our bright Star?’

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away 3 months ago in June 2020. Amid this, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been demanding justice for him with family. She shared a video of the late actor with a global call for justice and asked what led to the demise of her brother.

It has been 3 months to the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends, family and fans have been fighting to know the truth behind his sudden death. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront of the movement demanding ‘Justice for Sushant’ and recently, kicked off another hashtag ‘Flag 4 SSR.’ Now, as she fights to know the truth behind her brother’s demise, Sushant’s sister keeps shared throwback photos and videos of the late actor.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared a photo with the flags of different countries and explained that the need to know the truth behind his demise is a global call. She questioned about what happened to Sushant and mentioned that globally, there is only one screaming question and it is to know the truth behind Sushant’s demise. Further, she even shared a throwback video of Sushant with Rajkummar Rao where Sushant was seen smiling his heart out.

Shweta shared a photo with the flags of different nations including India and the US and wrote, “No matter where we live... our hearts bleed to find the truth. Worldwide there is only one screaming question everyone has “What happened to our Sushant, what conspired that led to death of our bright Star?” This is Global movement for justice! #Flag4SSR.” With the other video of Sushant that she shared, Shweta wrote, “What a heartwarming Smile,” with a heart emoticon.”

Meanwhile, in Sushant’s case, the CBI has been investigating his death to find the truth. Recent reports suggest that the AIIMS reports of the actor’s autopsy may be conclusive. Further, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty last week along with Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and others in connection with the drugs link in the late actor’s death. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

