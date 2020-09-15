Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta drops a heartwarming video; Asks ‘What led to the death of our bright Star?’
It has been 3 months to the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends, family and fans have been fighting to know the truth behind his sudden death. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront of the movement demanding ‘Justice for Sushant’ and recently, kicked off another hashtag ‘Flag 4 SSR.’ Now, as she fights to know the truth behind her brother’s demise, Sushant’s sister keeps shared throwback photos and videos of the late actor.
Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared a photo with the flags of different countries and explained that the need to know the truth behind his demise is a global call. She questioned about what happened to Sushant and mentioned that globally, there is only one screaming question and it is to know the truth behind Sushant’s demise. Further, she even shared a throwback video of Sushant with Rajkummar Rao where Sushant was seen smiling his heart out.
Shweta shared a photo with the flags of different nations including India and the US and wrote, “No matter where we live... our hearts bleed to find the truth. Worldwide there is only one screaming question everyone has “What happened to our Sushant, what conspired that led to death of our bright Star?” This is Global movement for justice! #Flag4SSR.” With the other video of Sushant that she shared, Shweta wrote, “What a heartwarming Smile,” with a heart emoticon.”
Take a look at Sushant's sister's posts:
Meanwhile, in Sushant’s case, the CBI has been investigating his death to find the truth. Recent reports suggest that the AIIMS reports of the actor’s autopsy may be conclusive. Further, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty last week along with Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and others in connection with the drugs link in the late actor’s death. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.
Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reveals over 1 Lakh trees were planted across the globe to fulfill his dream
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Why is her picture flashing in front of flag?...
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Flag for SSR with your picture? Plus, that's the country flag. Gaining publicity out of your own brother's death? How low can people stoop so low?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Lol I've been called Swetha... I'm not Swetha, just a little justice seeker from uk who has no connection to Sushant or his family. Somebody called me swetha on my previous post!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Let them bark, just the paid bullywood mafia out to defame and malign SSR and his fam, we know better.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Bipolar disorder conspired, mam.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Why is she in the pic ? If this is all about SSR.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
His sister is right, her brother is bringing change in Bollywood. It will bring reform... Anyone who dislikes this comment must also support drugs... Lol Pv please post :)
Anonymous 23 hours ago
And anyone who likes your comment must be an idiot.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Why did Rhea not mention Siddarth patani’s name in her interview yet she claims she wants to know the truth. If she genuinely wanted justice for Sushant she would have called out his contradictory statement. Her actions don't match her words.....
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Too many ignorance commentators on this article. Having read the response to the number of likes and dislikes... Don't care who will dislike this... #WarriorsROAR4SSR.... Yes we will get justice. I don't know his sister or any one from his family. But, who is responsible for his death, praying will be brought to justice....
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bolo andh bhakton- Shweta mata ki jai ho.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Globally? Its just indian sheeple. In US people dont even want to have billboard saying 'justice for Sushant' because it has turned into smear campaign. All the love for Sushant. But his family is tarnishing his name with these tactics. It is completely against what he stood for
Anonymous 1 day ago
They’ve made a mockery out of his legacy. Instead of his charity work, people now know he did drugs.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Family dropped the ball and left him alone after Rhea left his house. If they had been careful he would not have died.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Low class family come up out of the way.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Highest covid cases and this useless media is obsessed with this retarded family
Anonymous 1 day ago
true
Anonymous 1 day ago
lock up the disgusting sister
Anonymous 1 day ago
Greedy useless sisters took his money and gave him pills
Anonymous 1 day ago
He did it to himself
Anonymous 1 day ago
His sister is right he is a global star. Truth is right now he is the biggest star in Bollywood.
Anonymous 1 day ago
ha ha ha !! Global star? God !! have some grey cell.
Anonymous 1 day ago
global star LMAO only in your head dumdum
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ok he's dead and sympathies but really was he a global star?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Reading the comments is disheartening, let's show compassion. A brother has been lost, and it's obvious he was murdered... and the Mumbai police we're hands on glove. Let's be respectful and show comparison. I'm shocked at the comments towards his sister. #Justiceforsushant #shameonmumbaipolice Rip Sushant.
Anonymous 1 day ago
You're talking about her own brother- at least have some empathy while writing such comments. You're comparing her own brother who's dead with people whom she doesn't know? No matter how kind we are..family members are extra special.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Compassion is for all. Your argument is compassion is only for migrants not for a family who's brother/son is murdered. Compassion is not selective
Anonymous 1 day ago
Hmm let’s see, the last I checked a lot of migrants died , where’s your compassion then ? Were their lives less valuable ?
Anonymous 1 day ago
In her interview Rnea mentioned she loved Sushant and is fighting for justice for him. However, her actions do not match her words. Rhea said in interview she mentioned that she also wants to know the truth and why doesn't Mitto come fwd and tell the truth.. This makes no sense. According to Rhea the truth is going to come from Mitto and not from Siddarth Pattani (who made contradictory statement on TV) or Dipesh. Why did Siddarth say he was the the only one to see the body hanging and he took the body down, yet ambulance said they took body down and police said they did, so many contradictory statements which I'm sure CBI will investigate thoroughly and they will also look at failings of Mumbai police and cooper hospital. Why doesn't Rhea want to know any of this. Seriously, isn't this the most obvious thing somebody would want to know if prime witness’s statements mismatch. If you genuinely care, you would be following what everyone that was present at the crime scene is saying and would naturally call out any contradiction. Rhea didn't do this, why not...????????
Anonymous 1 day ago
Read it - if you can handle Rhea’s hypricy being exposed. #fakerhea she had no love for Sushant
Anonymous 1 day ago
In short - Rhea is a big liar
Anonymous 1 day ago
Who are you? How much time you have to spend on PV? Too long to read.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Too long, did not read
Anonymous 1 day ago
He may have been an addict but that does not give anyone the right to murder him... All u ppl commenting as if he deserved to be murdered bec of his so called addition... All I have to say is remove the log from your eyes before trying to see the splinters in his
Anonymous 1 day ago
HIS SISTER GAVE UNAUTHORIZED PILLS THAT WERE PRESCRIBED WITHOUT KNOWING WHAT MEDICATION HE WAS ALREADY ON.... HIS SISTER MUST BENELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR DOING THIS...
Anonymous 1 day ago
He was murdered by his sister.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ssr has harmed no one and if he has an addict through wrong company dis he deserve to be murdered
Anonymous 1 day ago
What's your proof that no one else was responsible? Why are you blaming it all on him? And he's 33 not 35! Stop shaming blaming akd character assasinating him. He was open about his smoking when he was alive. Why to shame him for it as if the vast majority of Bollywood is more saintly and superior to him?
Anonymous 1 day ago
He is grown up man of 35 years age and who has reached heights.. he is smart enough to know the difference between black and white and distinguish grey as well and is well equipped to make wise decisions.. just cut the crap of trying to blame someone for someone’s actions.. We all feel sorry for what happened to him but that doesnt mean that someone has to be blamed for his personal habits and life style .. the life style he chose was his choice.. he chose Rhea over his family ... his choice .. A man of that intelligence and who paved his own path to success will not be stupid to be coerced by someone to lead his life.. SSR fans are insulting him by saying so making him sound dumb and stupid ..
Anonymous 1 day ago
Shwetha, are you running for presidential elections in the US. You sound and behave like you have the whole world backing you on a mass revolution. Ur brother was a weak hearted coward who couldn't handle success and failure. So just buzz off. Everyday so many people who have done so much for the nation are dying and you must spare a moment for them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Your brother reckless life, over ambition, High profile life style, drug addiction, moving form 1 GF to another, extremely wrong friend circle, AND you and your entire family is responsible for his untimely tragic death. Stop selling your dead brother to gain your own profits. Shame on you Sweatha.
Anonymous 1 day ago
only thing I don't agree is the "over ambition" part. There is nothing wrong with "over ambition" but I understand why an Indian would say that as we are brainwashed to think that way.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Really true comment
Anonymous 1 day ago
Certainly there is a loss of a near and dear one. And your emotions are fine. but promoting a person who was a addicted to drugs and women as a start is also not encouraged. I respect your point of view as he is your brother, but if you put your opinion on social media, it demands scrutiny as to whether your opinions are justified. Is Shushant a role model for the generations to come. In some attributes yes, but in others no. as an individual certainly no. So no a bright star did not died. A wonderful actor did, so did an alcoholic and drug addict. Sure he made a truck load of money, but that is how our society is. we care little for what the real people make and more about what reel people make. Yet again i reiterate, your loss is something no other can understand and feel. Our heart goes out to anyone who loses a near and dear one, be it you or any other person. It is also not fair to compare one individual with another, so i read a comparison with a jawan, and that frankly is not the way we should be passing moral judgements. But in the same breath we should also not idolize individuals that failed themselves and their families. He took away his life , not sacrificed it. I hope you understand what i mean
Anonymous 1 day ago
Too long. But paid PR HAVE TIME TO READ THIS AND NOT RHEAS LIES BEING EXPOSED.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Compassion isn’t monetary yet you know.. Show a lil compassion for family. I agree Rhea ain’t convicted for us to pass judgement on her but she ain’t scott free either, she wouldn’t be under investigation by feds if not questionable.
Anonymous 1 day ago
For starters a horrible low class family which drove him to wrong company, inferior complex, drugs, bad girls n mental imbalance. Are these reasons enough didi or should I go on.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I don’t know why but i wanted to tell one thing what did ssr did for our country ? We all are giving this much importance to him But what about our jawans ?? They are sacrificing their lives for our country so we stay safe , so what about their justice?what about their wives/husbands/children’s and other loved ones ? I know it is hard to lose someone close to us ( I even lost someone)but I didn’t make other people who are happy to join my pain by telling them in my respective social media account to just fight for justice or whatever .... people say nepo kids ne usse barbad ki ya but we are the ones who didn’t watched his movies ! I went to watch Kai po che many years a go but the theatre was almost empty! Sorry Shweta “didi” but I have to solve my own life problems ( my education,jobs,etc ) rather than yours ! We all have our problems but we are neglecting them and solving her problems and that too for three months , all we can do is just to remember his sweet smile in our hearts and nothing else! Pv pls post it
Anonymous 1 day ago
He did..he donated lots of money..how much did U?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Crocodile tears coming after Sushant’s death, I’m mad as hell with these sisters who left him all alone with all druggie snakes living in that apartment. Had plenty of opportunities to get him out of that drug hell but instead chose not to go to police for the fear of drug issues coming out in the public domain. In the end poor Sushant lost his life and we are left to see his legacy being celebrated as an drug addict and skirt chaser what an embarrassment for this family who went after Rhea for non existing 15 crores. Hope CBI gets to the bottom of this case and bring out the truth in the public domain.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Family and sisters should give up all his money for noble cause. Donate it to needy. Don’t preach other what to do. Please become an example first.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Unfortunately it is the combination of psychiatric disorder, drug abuse and not being compliant with his prescription medicines for his psychiatric problem.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Just ignore this fake sisters posts. Time will reveal the truth.
Anonymous 1 day ago
They are people dying everyday. And their families aren’t making a mockery of their legacy. All she’s managed to do is get him portages in the media as a drug addict.
Anonymous 1 day ago
have u lost someone the way she did ...that would allow u to feel what she is feeling
Anonymous 1 day ago
As his brother in law said sushant got mixed up with the wrong people.
Anonymous 2 days ago
What is your problem, do not follow her, its her account she can do whatever she likes..
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is milking his death every day. What a sister!
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is desperate because easy source of money is stopped.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why asking for others death for a druggie? God will punish you and your family hard.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Because someone has to tell the truth.
Anonymous 2 days ago
If they had the courage to address the problems in their household, this wouldn't have come to pass. His mom died of depression. Now tell me who was responsible for it? He was estranged from his father for a long while, rarely visited his home. Before you point fingers at others, take a look at your own family. If Meetu had left him in someone else's care when she had ti visit her family, this wouldn't have happened. Who leaves such a depressed man all alone without proper supervision? Everybody blames Rhea and forget she at least took him to the docs. His family knew he had issues but pretended he was fine. They lied through their teeth that he had no issues. Everybody is to blame including Sushant. Making this into some sort of national issue when he could have been alive if he had taken proper medical help and faced his problems head on is wrong. If I had lost someone dear, I would not have blamed just others. I would have blamed myself as well. There is no self introspection in these sisters. They are just using it to hate the girlfriend when they are also responsible for what happened.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I will not blame others for his wrongs.
Anonymous 2 days ago
have u lost someone the way she did ...that would allow u to feel what she is feeling...and hey if u hate her so much why do u post on every news item?
Anonymous 2 days ago
I agree
Anonymous 2 days ago
When you lose your brother or sister you will understand.